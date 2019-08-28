Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Japan regulator to step up surveillance of local banks showing signs of stress

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/28/2019 | 03:49am EDT
Men walk toward a sign of Japan's Financial Services Agency in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's financial regulator said it would beef up surveillance of local banks that show signs of stress as years of ultra-low rates and a shrinking population erode their profitability.

The Financial Services Agency (FSA) will take preventive steps such as on-site inspection and administrative punishment when banks post continuous deficit or their capital adequacy ratio drops below 4%, the regulator's annual report shows.

"The environment around regional banks has become increasingly severe," the report said on Wednesday.

"Regional banks need to establish a sustainable business model and secure financial health."

The FSA also said it would consider lowering the deposit insurance rate for financially robust banks in a move to drive consolidation among regional lenders.

All domestic financial institutions are currently required to reserve a deposit insurance fee of 0.033% to hedge against bankruptcy. With the change, the FSA would require different rates depending on a bank's financial health, measured by factors such as the size of its core capital.

Years of near-zero interest rates have made traditional banking barely profitable in Japan, where regional lenders also have to contend with dwindling populations.

Also, recent data showing Japan's exports fell for an eighth month in July and manufacturers' confidence turned negative for the first time in over six years will keep the Bank of Japan under pressure to ease further.

Market watchers have long called for consolidation as a primary means of growth, and even survival, for banks.

Most recently, Japan's two biggest local lenders, Bank of Yokohama Ltd and Chiba Bank Ltd, agreed to set up a partnership to fight against such headwinds.

(Reporting by Takashi Umekawa; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHIBA BANK LTD 1.37% 519 End-of-day quote.-14.07%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:01aFrance can reduce unemployment to 7% by 2022 - labour minister
RE
03:58aInvestors stick with yen as recession fears grow
RE
03:54aNamibia's central bank forecasts deeper economic contraction in 2019
RE
03:49aJavid promises more spending, fuels election speculation
RE
03:49aJapan regulator to step up surveillance of local banks showing signs of stress
RE
03:45aOil rises after inventory draw eases recession worries
RE
03:38aS.Africa's Eskom says first power produced at Medupi's last unit
RE
03:36aSouth Africa's rand inches up in subdued trade
RE
03:36aU.S. yield curve inverts further, 30-year yields hit new record low
RE
03:35aSouth Africa's Bidcorp reports 12.5% rise in year profit
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Purdue Pharma in discussion on $10 billion-$12 billion offer to settle opioid lawsuits - sources
2GOLD : Fake-branded bars slip dirty gold into world markets
3NEL : NEL ASA: Second quarter 2019 results
4Ex-Google engineer indicted for stealing self-driving car secrets, pleads not guilty
5UBER TECHNOLOGIES INC : UBER TECHNOLOGIES : Former Google Engineer Charged With Stealing Trade Secrets -- 3rd ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group