Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Japan's Abe pledges economic support steps if risks intensify

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/04/2019 | 01:06am EDT
Communication Connecting Europe and Asia conference in Brussels

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Friday the government was ready to take "all possible steps" if risks to the economy intensified, signalling a fiscal-stimulus boost in the event this month's sales tax hike triggers a sharp downturn in growth.

Abe's remark came as the bitter U.S.-China trade war and soft global demand have continued to put a dent in Japanese manufactures, profits and overall economic growth.

Earlier this week, the Bank of Japan's tankan survey showed business sentiment plummeting to a six-year low in the July-September quarter.

Japan rolled out a twice-delayed increase in the sales tax to 10% from 8% on Tuesday, a move that is seen as critical for fixing the country's tattered finances but may hurt the economy by dampening consumer sentiment.

"Achieving economic growth remains my administration's top priority," Abe said in a speech delivered to an extraordinary parliament session that convened on Friday.

"If downside risks materialise, we will take all possible steps flexibly and without hesitation to ensure the economy is on a growth path," he said.

Abe's pledge to deliver support to the economy echoes that made recently by the Bank of Japan, which kept monetary policy steady last month but signalled its readiness to expand monetary stimulus as early as its Oct. 30-31 meeting.

Japan's economy has slowed as the trade war crippled exports, though robust capital expenditure and household spending have helped prevent a recession.

Government officials have said the hit to consumption from the sales tax hike would likely be moderate, as households did not front-load purchases ahead of the higher levy as much as they did at the previous hike in 2014.

The government has offered vouchers and tax breaks in an effort to avoid a repeat of 2014, when an increase in the tax rate to 8% from 5% tipped the economy into recession.

But BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda has warned that the central bank must carefully watch how the tax increase could affect consumer sentiment, adding that it was ready to ease monetary policy further if risks intensify.

A BOJ board member with a casting vote on policy decisions also said on Thursday the bank must consider "preventive steps" against risks, a sign its board may be tilting towards further easing as global pressures intensify.

(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko and Leika Kihara; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

By Kaori Kaneko and Leika Kihara

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:58aAsia stocks pull ahead in cautious trade as focus shifts to U.S. payrolls
RE
01:53aIndia Services Activity Shrank in September
DJ
01:45aJapan's PM says ready to step up economic support as risks to growth rise
RE
01:17aUK says will fly back 4,500 people on Friday after Thomas Cook failure
RE
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:08aOil climbs but still set for big weekly loss over demand worries
RE
01:06aEU WILL RESPOND TO U.S. TARIFFS WITH ITS OWN MEASURES : Germany's Maas
RE
01:06aJapan's Abe pledges economic support steps if risks intensify
RE
12:58aOil climbs but still set for big weekly loss over demand worries
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRBUS SE : Trump hails 'nice victory' on trade as EU whisky, wine makers left reeling
2APPLE INC. : APPLE : chief says hopes to see trade barriers near zero
3Oil ends little changed after touching near two-month lows
4Planes, cheese, whisky and wine on U.S. tariff target list
5RÉMY COINTREAU : NEW TARIFFS ON EU FOOD WILL BOOST PRICES, COST U.S. JOBS: industry
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group