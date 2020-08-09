Japan's Abe to avoid visit to war-linked shrine on 75th war anniversary-Jiji

TOKYO, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will
refrain from visiting the Yasukuni shrine for war dead on the
75th anniversary of Japan's defeat in World War Two, Jiji news
agency said on Sunday, but will make an offering on the emotive
day, as he has done in the past.
The shrine, dedicated to Japanese who have died during past
wars including World War Two, is seen as a potent symbol of the
controversy that persists over the conflict's legacy in East
Asia.
"He will make a ritual offering to the shrine out of his
personal expenses as the leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic
Party, as he has done in previous years," sources close to the
matter said, according to the report.
Since 1978, the shrine has also honoured leaders convicted
as "Class A" war criminals at an allied tribunal in 1948, making
it deeply controversial at home and abroad.
Abe's last visit to the shrine, shortly after he took office
in December 2013, caused outrage in China and South Korea, who
see the visits as a sign that Japan has not repented for its
militarist past and war atrocities.
(Reporting by Sakura Murakami; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da
Costa)