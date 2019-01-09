Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Japan's Abe to meet UK PM May as Brexit crunch approaches

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/09/2019 | 05:36pm EST
Japanese PM Abe and Dutch PM Rutte meet in Rotterdam

LONDON (Reuters) - Japan's Shinzo Abe is likely to urge British Prime Minister Theresa May on Thursday to do everything she can to avoid a disorderly Brexit that some of Japan's leading companies have warned could be a disaster.

Japanese firms have spent more than 46 billion pounds ($59 billion) in Britain, encouraged by successive British governments since Margaret Thatcher promising them a business-friendly base from which to trade across Europe.

The future of Brexit remains deeply uncertain - with options ranging from a disorderly exit from the EU to another membership referendum - because British lawmakers are expected on Jan. 15 to vote down the deal May struck with the EU in November.

Abe welcomed the deal in November and investors fear that if it is defeated then the world's fifth largest economy would be

plunged into a chaotic no-deal Brexit that would severely disrupt supply chains.

Abe and May will discuss the economic opportunities that exist for both nations as the UK leaves the European Union, Downing Street said ahead of the meeting.

"The UK and Japan are natural partners," May said.

"As the UK prepares to leave the EU, we raise our horizons towards the rest of the world. Our relationship with Japan is stronger than ever, and this visit will enhance co-operation in a wide range of areas."

For Abe, however, Britain's trading relationship with Europe after Brexit will be high on the agenda. He told reporters before his departure to Europe that he would convey Japan's position on Brexit to May, reports said.

When the two met at the G20 meeting in Buenos Aires in December, Abe asked for May's support to avoid a "no deal" and to ensure transparency, predictability and legal stability in the process.

Japanese carmakers Nissan, Toyota and Honda build roughly half of Britain's nearly 1.7 million cars and have warned about the loss of any free and unfettered trade with the European Union after Brexit.

The country's ambassador to Britain, Koji Tsuruoka, issued a blunt warning about Brexit in February when he said Japanese companies would have to leave Britain if trade barriers made them unprofitable.

"If there is no profitability of continuing operations in the UK - not Japanese only - then no private company can continue operations," he said. "So it is as simple as that."

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

By Paul Sandle

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:48pIn Beijing talks, U.S. seeks details on Chinese goods purchases, trade promises
RE
06:47pIn Beijing talks, U.S. seeks details on Chinese goods purchases, trade promises
RE
06:46pIn Beijing talks, U.S. seeks details on Chinese goods purchases, trade promises
RE
06:30pFed Is Unlikely to Raise Rates in Next Months, Minutes Show -- Update
DJ
06:21pChina's 'flash boys' hedge funds eye end to hiatus
RE
06:06pFed policymakers say U.S. rate hikes can wait, for now
RE
05:39pU.S. and China Make Progress on Trade, but Major Hurdles Remain
DJ
05:39pTreasury Yields Hold Below 2018 Highs as Rate Doubts Mount
DJ
05:36pJapan's Abe to meet PM May as Brexit crunch approaches
RE
05:36pJapan's Abe to meet UK PM May as Brexit crunch approaches
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BED BATH & BEYOND INC. : Bed Bath & Beyond forecasts 2019 profit ahead of estimates, shares jump
2HCP : HCP : Upgraded by Moody's Investors Service to Baa1 with Stable Outlook
3VISTA GOLD CORP. : VISTA GOLD CORP. : Announces Positive Interim Met Testing Results and the Schedule for an U..
4LIFEPOINT HEALTH INC : LIFEPOINT HEALTH : LHC Group and LifePoint Health Expand Partnership with Two Acquisiti..
5JASON INDUSTRIES INC : JASON INDUSTRIES, INC. : Files Universal Shelf Registration Statement

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.