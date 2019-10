Aso, speaking at the final news conference of Japan's G20 chairmanship, said that U.S. and Chinese officials were "now talking to each other in a normal way" and that trade tensions between the two did not appear to be worsening.

He added that G20 finance leaders agreed that global imbalances must be addressed in a multilateral way to achieve sustainable global growth.

(Reporting by David Lawder and Leika Kihara; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)