Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Japan's August factory output fall more than expected on slowing overseas demand

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/29/2019 | 08:54pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A worker cycles near a factory at the Keihin industrial zone in Kawasaki

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's industrial output shrank more than expected in August in the latest warning that the economy and its manufacturers are facing intensifying pressure amid a bitter Sino-U.S. trade war.

Retail sales, however, expanded at a faster-than-expected pace, signalling strength in private spending ahead of October's nationwide sales tax increase.

Industrial output fell 1.2% in August, government data showed, dropping at a faster pace than a median market forecast for a 0.5% decline and almost completely reversing July's 1.3% increase.

Output was weighed down by reduced production of iron and steel products, factory production equipment and cars, offsetting a gain in electronic parts and chemicals, the data showed.

Manufacturers surveyed by the trade ministry expect output to rise 1.9% in September, but fall 0.5% in October.

Monday's output data paints a bleak picture for Japan's export-reliant economy, underlining broadening stress across the manufacturing sector from slowing global growth, though service-sector activity remains firm as it is less at risk from weakness in global trade.

The ministry cut its assessment of activity on the whole, saying it has been somewhat weakening recently.

The world's third-largest economy has so far avoided buckling under a slowdown in overseas demand, growing for the third straight quarter in April-June, largely thanks to robust household consumption and public works spending.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has also brought Japanese exporters some relief after signing a limited trade deal with U.S. President Donald Trump to cut tariffs on U.S. farm goods, Japanese machine tools and other products.

Although the agreement does not cover autos, Abe said he had received assurances from Trump that Washington would not impose previously threatened "Section 232" national security tariffs on Japanese car imports.

Still, even as the threat of higher U.S. tariffs on Japanese car imports was staved off, policymakers remain worried about the darkening outlook for the economy in light of frail external demand and global recession risks.

Separate data on Monday showed domestic demand might be stronger than thought as retail sales climbed 2% in August from a year earlier, reflecting robust spending ahead of a sales tax hike to 10% from 8% on Oct. 1. The reading was better than a median estimate for a 0.9% gain.

(Reporting by Daniel Leussink; Editing by Gerry Doyle)

By Daniel Leussink

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:39pChina September factory activity shrinks for fifth month - official PMI
RE
09:34pForever 21 files for bankruptcy
RE
09:33pDEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE OF REPUBLIC OF P : Private firm offers palay drying, storage for Isabela farmers
PU
09:33pCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China releases more pork from reserves to ensure supply
PU
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08:54pJapan's August factory output fall more than expected on slowing overseas demand
RE
08:52pBOJ board debated near-term stimulus in September - summary
RE
08:52pAsian shares, yuan off to calm start; focus on China
RE
08:51pDollar supported as fears of ramp up in Sino-U.S. trade war ease
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BARRAMUNDI : BRM â“ Notice of acquisition of securities 27 September 2019
2AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT LIMIT : AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT : Fast path through security for familia..
3BCI MINERALS LTD : BCI MINERALS : Corporate Presentation
4VANKE PROPERTY OVERSEAS : Form of Proxy for Use At The Extraordinary General Meeting (And At Any Adjournmen..
5BURSA DE VALORI BUCURESTI SA : BURSA DE VALORI BUCURESTI : 10/1/2019 - Ascendia bonds issue will start trading..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group