Japan's FTC investigating Apple over pressure on parts makers - Mainichi

08/05/2019 | 08:01pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Apple logo is displayed onstage before a product unveiling event at Apple headquarters in Cupertino

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Fair Trade Commission is investigating Apple Inc over its pressure on Japanese parts makers and whether it abused its position of power in violation of antimonopoly rules, the Mainichi newspaper reported on Tuesday.

An FTC survey of companies showed that Apple had signed contracts forcing firms to provide free technology and know-how for parts manufacturing, the Mainichi said.

When a company called it an infringement of intellectual property rights and demanded a revision, Apple threatened to end their business relationship, the report said.

The FTC had no immediate comment. Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Additional reporting by Makiko Yamazaki and Stephen Nellis; Editing by Stephen Coates)

