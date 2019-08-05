Japan's FTC investigating Apple over pressure on parts makers - Mainichi

An FTC survey of companies showed that Apple had signed contracts forcing firms to provide free technology and know-how for parts manufacturing, the Mainichi said.

When a company called it an infringement of intellectual property rights and demanded a revision, Apple threatened to end their business relationship, the report said.

The FTC had no immediate comment. Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Additional reporting by Makiko Yamazaki and Stephen Nellis; Editing by Stephen Coates)