Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Japan's February consumer inflation slows, stays distant from BOJ's goal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/21/2019 | 07:44pm EDT
A woman looks at items outside an outlet store at a shopping district in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's core consumer prices rose 0.7 percent in February from a year earlier, data showed on Friday, slowing from the previous month's pace and remaining distant from the central bank's ambitious 2 percent target.

The price data underscores the fragile nature of Japan's economic recovery, as escalating Sino-U.S. trade frictions and slowing Chinese growth weigh on exports and business sentiment.

The increase in the nationwide core consumer price index (CPI), which includes oil products but excludes volatile fresh food costs, compared with a median market forecast of 0.8 percent. In January, annual core consumer inflation hit 0.8 percent.

An index the Bank of Japan focuses on - the so-called core-core CPI that strips away the effect of both volatile food and energy costs - rose 0.4 percent in February, unchanged from the previous month's gain.

The BOJ faces a dilemma. Years of heavy money printing have dried up market liquidity and hurt commercial banks' profits, stoking concerns over the rising risks of prolonged easing.

And yet, subdued inflation has left the BOJ well behind its U.S. and European counterparts in dialling back crisis-mode policies, and with a dearth of ammunition to battle an abrupt yen spike that could derail an export-driven economic recovery.

Some analysts say core consumer inflation may grind to a halt in coming months as recent oil price falls push down gas and electricity bills, which could put the BOJ under pressure to ramp up an already massive stimulus programme.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

By Leika Kihara

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:50pCITY OF BEAUMONT CA : Riverside County Innovation Month
PU
08:36pNIKKEI : Japan March flash manufacturing PMI unchanged, output falls the most since May 2016
RE
08:29pU.S. Tightens North Korea Sanctions After Failed Trump-Kim Summit
DJ
08:24pAs worries about populism in Europe rise, investors bet on stock market volatility
RE
08:20pQUEBEC BUDGET 2019-2020 : Innovative Medicines Canada welcomes investments in R&D and artificial intelligence
PU
08:11pNYSE WINS UBER, PINTEREST LISTINGS : sources
RE
08:10pHOBART CITY COUNCIL : Food Recall - Woolworths 12 Cage Free Eggs
PU
08:04pJapan finance minister says economy recovering, sales tax hike to go ahead
RE
07:55pBond Yields, Bank Stocks Sink as Cautious Fed Worries Investors -- Update
DJ
07:53pJapan's February consumer inflation slows, stays distant from BOJ's goal
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TYSON FOODS : TYSON FOODS : Plant protein startups vie to tap China's hungry market
2NIKE : NIKE : North America sales fail to impress, shares slip
3MS INDUSTRIE AG : MS INDUSTRIE AG: Sale of production for the Daimler world engine in the USA
4VENUS METALS CORPORATION LIMITED : VENUS METALS CORPORATION LIMITED (ASX:VMC) Kangaroo Kaves Drilling Update- ..
5WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) : WALT DISNEY : Fox 2000, arm behind 'Hidden Figures,' to close under Disney

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.