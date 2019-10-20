Japan's First! Japanese Real Estate Developer Lead Real Estate Condominium and Hotel Development Through STO Fund

Before the 2020 Olympics, Lead Real Estate in Tokyo, Japan (Eiji Nagahara, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo) will develop condominiums and hotels in Tokyo's popular areas such as Ginza, Shinjuku, Shibuya, Ebisu, Shinagawa, and Meguro by using funds raised through issuing security tokens.

For Lead Real Estate’s STO (Security Token Offering) fund establishment, it will be in accordance with the regulations of the US SEC regulation D and S, with documents prepared by Greenberg Traurig, LLP (Miami, FL: CEO Brian L. Duffy). The issuance of the digital securities will be done through the security token platform Securitize (CA, CEO: Carlos Domingo).

The fluctuating real estate market in Japan (yields in urban areas were 3-10%) and the negative interest rate, a Japanese political measure, maximized the appeal of Japanese real estate with the 2020 Olympics games coming around the corner.

According to the published price from the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport in 2019, the average national price of commercial land rose for the fourth consecutive year and residential land rose for the second consecutive year. Ginza, Tokyo was priced at ＄350,000 per square meter surpassing the 1987 bubble period.

Lead Real Estate is a real estate development company in Tokyo that has been around since November of 2003. Lead Real Estate develops and sells single apartment buildings, luxury homes, hotels, office buildings, and Ryokans in premier locations such as Ginza, Shinjuku, Shibuya, Ebisu, Shinagawa, and Meguro. Lead Real Estate also deals with real estate outside of Japan. In the United States they have deals in Long Beach, Las Vegas, and Dallas. In other parts of Asia, they deal with real estate in the Philippines.

The World Blockchain STO Summit Conference in Dubai is sponsored by Lead Real Estate as they are starting their real estate securitization. A former member of parliament in Japan and current international political economist Kazuyuki Hamada and CEO of Takenaka Partners Yukuo Takenaka (American investment banking and cross-border M&A, member of the certified public accountant association) participated in this project as advisors and have experience in developing securitization of global real estate.

