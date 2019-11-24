Log in
Japan's Friendship Ties Programs JENESYS 2019 ASEAN Inbound Program 12th Batch

Theme; Science and Technology Country; Thailand

16 (sixteen) high-school students who are highly interested in the science and technology and 1 (one) supervisor from Thailand are scheduled to visit Japan from November 5th to December 3rd as a part of the Japan’s Friendship Ties Programs, “JENESYS 2019” promoted by Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan (MOFA).

Under the theme of “Science and Technology”, through visiting Tokyo and Niigata prefecture, they will experience the international exchange program. In Tokyo, they will exchange with students of Tokyo Institute of Technology, and visit theme-related facilities such as MIRAIKAN (advanced technology) where they can experience cutting-edge technology. In Niigata, they will visit NAMICS that is one of the leading companies in the world in the field of the electronics industries. Further they will interact with students of Nagaoka University of Technology. Based on that, it is expected to strengthen close ties between Japan and Thailand.

Through this program, we hope the participants proactively share the appeals of Japan and other information after returning to their home country.

[For reference]: Japan Exchange Program JENESYS 2019
People with the ability and future mission to deliver messages between Japan and the countries and regions of Asia and Oceania are invited and dispatched in order to promote an understanding of Japan with regard to politics, economics, society, culture, history, foreign policy, and the like, and pro-Japanese people and experts on Japan are discovered in order to strengthen Japan’s message to other countries and expand Japan’s diplomatic foundation by having the guests and dispatches take the initiative to spread information about the diplomatic stance, appeals, and other facets of Japan.

(Itinerary)

  1. Monday, November 25th
    [Arrival]
  2. Tuesday, November 26th
    [Orientation]
    [Theme-related lecture] "Bilateral relationships between Japan and Thailand, and Foreign policy of Japan" Mr. Seiji Kojima, Ex- ambassador of Thailand
    [School exchange] Tokyo University of Institute
    [Facility visit] Panasonic Center Tokyo
  3. Wednesday, November 27th
    [Company visit] MIRAIKAN (advanced technology), Leave a Nest Co.,Ltd., Royal Thai Embassy in Japan
  4. Thursday, November 28th
    [Town stroll] Imperial Palace, Nijūbashi
    [Move] to Niigata prefecture
    [Company visit] NAMICS
  5. Friday, November 29th
    [Courtesy visit] Nagaoka City Hall
    [School exchange] National Institute of Technology, Nagaoka College
  6. Saturday, November 30th
    [Town stroll] TSUBAME Industrial Materials Museum, SANJŌ Kaji-Dojō
    [Home-stay] Ojiya-shi, Niigata
  7. Sunday, December 1st
    [Home-stay] Ojiya-shi, Niigata
    [Facility visit] Chūetsu Organization for Safe and Secure Society
  8. Monday, December 2nd
    [School exchange] Nagaoka University of Technology
    [Move] to Tokyo
    [Workshop]
    [Reporting session]
  9. Tuesday, December 3rd
    [Departure]

 


