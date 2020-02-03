Log in
Japan's Friendship Ties Programs JENESYS 2019 ASEAN Inbound Program 22nd Batch

02/03/2020 | 10:08pm EST

Theme; Environmental Technology Exchange for 4 Mekong Countries

Country: Thailand, Laos, Cambodia, Vietnam

Twenty people from 4 Mekong Countries (Thailand, Laos, Cambodia, and Vietnam) are scheduled to visit Japan from February 4th to 11th, 2020 as part of the Japan’s Friendship Ties Programs, “JENESYS 2019” promoted by Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan (MOFA). The participants are government officials engaged in natural resources and environment field and others.

They will visit Tokyo, Kanagawa and Toyama to experience international program under the theme of “Environmental Technology Exchange for 4 Mekong Countries”. In Tokyo, they will have lectures on Japanese Environmental Technology, as well as observe waste treatment facilities, to learn Japanese environmental initiatives and infrastructural system. In Toyama, they will have a lecture on the theme and school exchange at university, in addition they will experience Homestay, to increase various interests in Japan. In Kanagawa, they will have a lecture on the Green Innovation Promotion to learn the importance of creating sustainable society and leaving better global environment for future generations.
Through the program, we hope the friendly relationship between Japan and each countries will be strengthen, and the participants proactively share the appeals and environmental initiatives of Japan which they experienced in Japan after returning to their home country.

[For reference] Japan's Friendship Ties Programs JENESYS 2019
People with the ability and future mission to deliver messages between Japan and the countries and regions of Asia and Oceania are invited and dispatched in order to promote an understanding of Japan with regard to politics, economics, society, culture, history, foreign policy, and the like, and pro-Japanese people and experts on Japan are discovered in order to strengthen Japan’s message to other countries and expand Japan’s diplomatic foundation by having the guests and dispatches take the initiative to spread information about the diplomatic stance, appeals, and other facets of Japan.

(Itinerary)

Tuesday, February 4th
－Arrival in Tokyo
－Orientation
－[Lecture] Ministry of Foreign Affairs
－[Cultural Observation] Imperial Palace, JP tower academic culture comprehensive museum Inter Media Tech

Wednesday, February 5th
－[Lecture] Ministry of Environment (Subject: Japanese Environmental Technology)
－[Observation] Tokyo Hydrogen Museum (Tokyo Suiso-miru)

Thursday, February 6th
－Move from Tokyo to Toyama
－[Lecture] Toyama City (Subject: SDGs Future City TOYAMA)
－[Observation] Toyama Light Rail Co., Ltd.

Friday, February 7th
－[School Exchange] Toyama University
－[Lecture] Toyama Prefectural Environmental Science Research Center

Saturday, February 8th
－[Observation/Lecture] Itai-itai disease Museum
－[Homestay] Welcome Ceremony

Sunday, February 9th
－Homestay (Farewell Ceremony)
－Move from Toyama to Tokyo

Monday, February 10th
－[Lecture] Kawasaki City (Subject: Kawasaki City Green Innovation Promotion)
－[Observation] Tokyo Metropolitan Government Waste Landfill Site

Tuesday, February 11th
－[Lecture] NPO Tamagawa eco museum
－Workshop
－Reporting Session

Wednesday, February 12th
－Departure from Japan


© Business Wire 2020
