Japan's Friendship Ties Programs JENESYS 2019 ASEAN Inbound Program 25th Batch

Theme: Farmland Consolidation Technology

Country: Vietnam

Fifteen young officials from Vietnam are scheduled to visit Japan from February 17th to 23thas part of the Japan’s Friendship Ties Programs, “JENESYS 2019” promoted by Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan (MOFA). This delegation consists of officials from the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) as well as Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (DARD).

The delegation will visit Tokyo, Saitama, Ibaraki and Chiba to experience international exchange under the theme of “Farmland Consolidation Technology”. They will have a lecture on the theme by Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fishery as well. They will visit the Kanto Regional Agricultural Administration Office (KRAAO) in Saitama. In Ibaraki, they will visit site under the jurisdiction of the KRAAO, and Sasamoto-Arai area in Chiba to learn sustainable environment and resource management. They also visit the National Agriculture and Food Research Organization and observe its technology which makes agriculture a competitive industry.

Through the program, we hope that friendly relationship between Japan and Vietnam will be strengthened, and the participants will deepen their understanding of Japan and contribute to cooperative relationship between two countries.

[For reference] Japan's Friendship Ties Programs JENESYS 2019

People with the ability and future mission to deliver messages between Japan and the countries and regions of Asia and Oceania are invited and dispatched in order to promote an understanding of Japan with regard to politics, economics, society, culture, history, foreign policy, and the like, and pro-Japanese people and experts on Japan are discovered in order to strengthen Japan’s message to other countries and expand Japan’s diplomatic foundation by having the guests and dispatches take the initiative to spread information about the diplomatic stance, appeals, and other facets of Japan.

<Itinerary>

Monday, February 17th

[Arrival]

Tuesday, February 18th

[Orientation]

[Courtesy call and Lecture] Kanto Regional Agricultural Administration Office

Wednesday, February 19th

[Observation] Site visit under the jurisdiction of the Kanto Regional Agricultural Administration Office

[Observation] Site visit at Sasamoto-Arai area

Thursday, February 20th

[Observation] Tsukuba Agriculture Research Hall

[Lecture/Observation] Japan International Research Center for Agricultural Sciences

Friday, February 21st

[Courtesy call] Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries

[Lecture] Overview of farmland consolidation

[Lecture] Overview of farmland substitution

Saturday, February 22nd

[Visit] Imperial Palace, Double Bridge

[Workshop]

[Reporting Session]

Sunday, February 23rd

[Departure]

