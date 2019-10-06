Japan's Friendship Ties Programs JENESYS 2019 ASEAN Inbound Program 4th Batch

(Country: Myanmar / Theme: Movie and Art)

Eleven Myanmar youths who have interests in Movie and Art are scheduled to visit Japan from October 8th to 16th as part of the Japan's Friendship Ties Programs "JENESYS 2019" promoted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA).

The group will visit Yamagata Prefecture to participate in the Yamagata International Documentary Film Festival and have some opportunities to discuss with people involved in the festival, as well as visit theme-related places in Tokyo and Yamagata. Thorough the program, our aims with these activities, discussing and thinking together over the expression of Movie and Art, are to further promote friendly relations between Myanmar and Japan.

We hope that participants in this program will proactively share the appeals of Japan and other information after returning to Myanmar.

For reference: Japan Exchange Program JENESYS 2019

People with the ability and future mission to deliver messages between Japan and the countries and regions of Asia and Oceania are invited and dispatched in order to promote an understanding of Japan with regard to politics, economics, society, culture, history, foreign policy, and the like, and pro-Japanese people and experts on Japan are discovered in order to strengthen Japan's message to other countries and expand Japan's diplomatic foundation by having the guests and dispatches take the initiative to spread information about the diplomatic stance, appeals, and other facets of Japan.

[Schedule]

Tuesday, October 8

Arrive in Japan, Orientation, Printing Museum, Lecture on the theme, etc.

Wednesday, October 9

Kogane-cho Area Management Center, Tokyo University of the arts, BankART Home & SILK

Thursday, October 10

Tokyo National Museum, Akihabara (pop-culture), Move to Yamagata

Friday, October 11

Yamagata International Documentary Film Festival, TV-U Yamagata Inc.

Saturday, October 12

Yamagata International Documentary Film Festival

Sunday, October 13

Yamagata International Documentary Film Festival, Yamadera (Temples)

Monday, October 14

Move to Tokyo, Workshop

Tuesday, October 15

National Film Archive of Japan, Reporting Session, Imperial Palace, Double-Arched Bridge

Wednesday, October 16

Departure

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191006005009/en/