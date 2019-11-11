Log in
Japan's Friendship Ties Programs JENESYS 2019 ASEAN Outbound Program 2nd Batch

11/11/2019 | 04:01am EST

Theme: Japanese Culture Exchange

Country: Socialist Republic of Vietnam

Fifteen Japanese university students are scheduled to visit Socialist Republic of Vietnam from November 12th to 20th as part of the Japan’s Friendship Ties Programs “JENESYS 2019” promoted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA).

The group will meet government officials in Vietnam and observe the sites and facilities which was funded by Japan’s ODA and visit Japanese companies, they will learn the relationship between Japan and Vietnam, and deepen the knowledge of Japanese contribution to Vietnam, and through the experience of school exchange, homestay, and observation of traditional industry, cultural property protection, history and art, they are expected to have a better understanding of culture and society of Vietnam. They will also appeal Japanese culture during each program.

Through this program, we hope the participants proactively share the appeals of Japan and other information after returning to Japan and it ties the relationships between Japan and Vietnam.

[For reference]: Japan Exchange Program JENESYS 2019
People with the ability and future mission to deliver messages between Japan and the countries and regions of Asia and Oceania are invited and dispatched in order to promote an understanding of Japan with regard to politics, economics, society, culture, history, foreign policy, and the like, and pro-Japanese people and experts on Japan are discovered in order to strengthen Japan’s message to other countries and expand Japan’s diplomatic foundation by having the guests and dispatches take the initiative to spread information about the diplomatic stance, appeals, and other facets of Japan.

[Participants]

10 students from Hokkaido University of Education, Hakodate

 

5 students from Yokohama National University

(Schedule)

Tuesday, November 12
[Arrival in Vietnam]

Wednesday, November 13
[Orientation]
[Courtesy Call] Embassy of Japan in Vietnam
[Courtesy Call] Youth International Cooperation Development Center (CYDECO)
[Cultural Observation] Chua Mot Cot, Thang Long ruins, Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum, Van Mieu, Ethnographic Museum, Water Puppet Show

Thursday, November 14
[Observation of Japanese Company] MIDORI APPAREL VIETNAM
[Lecture] JICA (Japan International Corporation Agency) ”Japan’s contribution to Vietnam”
[ODA site observation] Project for the Establishment of the Master Programs of Vietnam-Japan University
[Dinner/Exchange] FPT university

Friday, November 15
[School Exchange] FPT university
[School Exchange] Hanoi Foreign Trade University
[Homestay] Hanoi

Saturday, November 16
[Homestay] Hanoi

Sunday, November 17
[Observation] Halong Bay
[Observation] Bachchan Village

Monday, November 18
[Observation] Duonglam Village
[Observation of Japanese Company] JVNET, JSC.
[Workshop] Preparation for the Reporting Session

Tuesday, November 19
[Reporting Session]

Wednesday, November 20
[Departure]


© Business Wire 2019
