Japan's Friendship Ties Programs JENESYS 2019 ASEAN Outbound Program 8th Batch

02/18/2020 | 08:01pm EST

Theme: Japanese Culture Exchange

Country: Lao P.D.R.

Sixteen Japanese university students are scheduled to visit Laos from February 18th to 26th as part of the Japan’s Friendship Ties Programs “JENESYS 2019” promoted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA). The group will visit the Embassy of Japan in Laos, the ODA sites, Japanese companies, they will learn the relationship between Japan and Laos, and deepen the knowledge of Japanese contribution to Laos, and through the experience of school exchange, homestay, they are expected to have a better understanding of culture and society of Laos. They will also appeal Japanese culture during each program.

Through this program, we hope the participants proactively share the appeals of Japan and other information after returning to Japan and it ties the relationships between Japan and Laos.

[For reference] Japan’s Friendship Ties Programs “JENESYS 2019”

People with the ability and future mission to deliver messages between Japan and the countries and regions of Asia and Oceania are invited and dispatched in order to promote an understanding of Japan with regard to politics, economics, society, culture, history, foreign policy, and the like, and pro-Japanese people and experts on Japan are discovered in order to strengthen Japan’s message to other countries and expand Japan’s diplomatic foundation by having the guests and dispatches take the initiative to spread information about the diplomatic stance, appeals, and other facets of Japan.

[Participants] 5 students from Tokyo University of Foreign Studies, 6 students from Niigata University and 5 students from Waseda University

<Itinerary>
Tuesday, February 18th
[Arrival in Laos]

Wednesday, February 19th
[Orientation]
[Courtesy Call] Embassy of Japan in Laos
[Courtesy Call] Lao Youth Union
[City observation] Japan’s ODA Sites : Vientiane Capital Water Supply Expansion Project by JICA

Thursday, February 20th
[Lecture] JETRO Vientiane Office
[Observation] Lao Midori Safety Shoes Co., Ltd

Friday, February 21st
[School Exchange] National University of Laos

Saturday, February 22nd
[Homestay]

Sunday, February 23rd
[Homestay]
[Observation] COPE Visitor Centre Laos

Monday, February 24th
[Observation] Houey Hong Vocational Training Centre
[Workshop] Preparation for the Reporting Session

Tuesday, February 25th
[Reporting Session]
[Departure]


© Business Wire 2020
