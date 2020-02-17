Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Japan's Friendship Ties Programs JENESYS 2019 ASEAN Outbound Program 9th Batch

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/17/2020 | 06:01am GMT

Theme: Culture Exchange (Cheerleading)

Country: Cambodia

Fifteen Japanese university students are scheduled to visit Cambodia from February 18th to 26th as part of the Japan’s Friendship Ties Programs “JENESYS 2019” promoted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA).
The group will visit the Chroy Changwar Bridge which was reconstructed by Japanese Grant Aid to learn Japan’s international contribution. Also, they will observe Phnom Penh City, Royal Palace, National Museum, Tuol Sleng Museum, and Wat Phnom to deepen their understanding of culture, society and history of Cambodia. Furthermore, they will have joint training with students of Norton University and visit the Ministry of Education Youth and Sports, and try to appeal Japan’s attractiveness through the communication with people in Cambodia. Through this program, we hope the participants proactively share the appeals of Japan and other information after returning to Japan and it ties the relationships between Japan and Cambodia.

[For reference] Japan’s Friendship Ties Programs “JENESYS 2019”
People with the ability and future mission to deliver messages between Japan and the countries and regions of Asia and Oceania are invited and dispatched in order to promote an understanding of Japan with regard to politics, economics, society, culture, history, foreign policy, and the like, and pro-Japanese people and experts on Japan are discovered in order to strengthen Japan’s message to other countries and expand Japan’s diplomatic foundation by having the guests and dispatches take the initiative to spread information about the diplomatic stance, appeals, and other facets of Japan.

[Participants] 15 students of Teikyo University

(Itinerary)
Tuesday, February 18th
[Arrival in Cambodia]

Wednesday, February 19th
[Orientation]
[Courtesy Call] Embassy of Japan in Cambodia
[School Exchange] Joint Training at Norton University

Thursday, February 20th
[Observation] Phnom Penh City
[Briefing] JICA (Japan International Corporation Agency), Japan’s contribution to Cambodia
[Observation] Chroy Changwar Bridge
[Participation] KIZUNA Festival Opening Ceremony

Friday, February 21st
[Participation] KIZUNA Festival
[Lecture] The relationship between Japan and Cambodia

Saturday, February 22nd
[School Exchange] Norton University

Sunday, February 23rd
[Observation] Royal Palace, National Museum, Tuol Sleng Museum, Wat Phnom

Monday, February 24th
[Courtesy Call] Ministry of Education, Youth, and Sports
[Company visit] Platinum Sports Center
[Workshop]

Tuesday, February 25th
[Reporting Session]

Wednesday, February 26th
[Departure]


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
01:32aSHAMARAN PETROLEUM : February 17, 2020ShaMaran Reports 40% Increase in Company Gross 2P Reserves VIEW
PU
01:32aEMAS OFFSHORE : Oslo børs - status companies on special observation
PU
01:31aLYSOGENE : Reports its Cash Position as of 31 December 2019
BU
01:31aBONAVA PUBL : sells 381 rental apartments in Lund and Sigtuna
AQ
01:31aTELIA : Share buy-backs in Telia Company during week 7 2020
AQ
01:31aSENSORION : Receives Ethics Committee Approval to Include New Military Sites in SENS-401 Phase 2 study
BU
01:31aSPORTAMORE PUBL : exceeds one billion in annual sales despite a challenging quarter
AQ
01:31aKemp Acquires Lithops to Expand R&D and Asia Pacific Operations
BU
01:27aFEB. 17, 2020 TSE ANNOUNCED BROADENING OF DAILY PRICE LIMITS TO BE CANCELLED : Yamaha Motor Robotics Holdings Co.,Ltd.
PU
01:25aShares of Vodafone's India venture rise on hopes of dues clearance
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1T-MOBILE US : New York drops fight against T-Mobile-Sprint merger
2Clock's ticking for Nissan boss Uchida to show he has a plan - sources
3STARBUCKS CORPORATION : Fast-food companies in China step up ?contactless? pickup, delivery as coronavirus rag..
4CHINA MEDICAL & HEALTHCARE GROUP LIM : CHINA MEDICAL & HEALTHCARE : POSITIVE PROFIT ALERT
5LORENZO INTERNATIONAL LIMITED : Annual Reports and Related Documents
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group