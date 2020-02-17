Japan's Friendship Ties Programs JENESYS 2019 ASEAN Outbound Program 9th Batch

Theme: Culture Exchange (Cheerleading)

Country: Cambodia

Fifteen Japanese university students are scheduled to visit Cambodia from February 18th to 26th as part of the Japan’s Friendship Ties Programs “JENESYS 2019” promoted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA).

The group will visit the Chroy Changwar Bridge which was reconstructed by Japanese Grant Aid to learn Japan’s international contribution. Also, they will observe Phnom Penh City, Royal Palace, National Museum, Tuol Sleng Museum, and Wat Phnom to deepen their understanding of culture, society and history of Cambodia. Furthermore, they will have joint training with students of Norton University and visit the Ministry of Education Youth and Sports, and try to appeal Japan’s attractiveness through the communication with people in Cambodia. Through this program, we hope the participants proactively share the appeals of Japan and other information after returning to Japan and it ties the relationships between Japan and Cambodia.

[For reference] Japan’s Friendship Ties Programs “JENESYS 2019”

People with the ability and future mission to deliver messages between Japan and the countries and regions of Asia and Oceania are invited and dispatched in order to promote an understanding of Japan with regard to politics, economics, society, culture, history, foreign policy, and the like, and pro-Japanese people and experts on Japan are discovered in order to strengthen Japan’s message to other countries and expand Japan’s diplomatic foundation by having the guests and dispatches take the initiative to spread information about the diplomatic stance, appeals, and other facets of Japan.

[Participants] 15 students of Teikyo University

(Itinerary)

Tuesday, February 18th

[Arrival in Cambodia]

Wednesday, February 19th

[Orientation]

[Courtesy Call] Embassy of Japan in Cambodia

[School Exchange] Joint Training at Norton University

Thursday, February 20th

[Observation] Phnom Penh City

[Briefing] JICA (Japan International Corporation Agency), Japan’s contribution to Cambodia

[Observation] Chroy Changwar Bridge

[Participation] KIZUNA Festival Opening Ceremony

Friday, February 21st

[Participation] KIZUNA Festival

[Lecture] The relationship between Japan and Cambodia

Saturday, February 22nd

[School Exchange] Norton University

Sunday, February 23rd

[Observation] Royal Palace, National Museum, Tuol Sleng Museum, Wat Phnom

Monday, February 24th

[Courtesy Call] Ministry of Education, Youth, and Sports

[Company visit] Platinum Sports Center

[Workshop]

Tuesday, February 25th

[Reporting Session]

Wednesday, February 26th

[Departure]

