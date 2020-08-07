Log in
Japan's GPIF earns $118 bln in Q1 returns as stock markets rally

08/07/2020 | 02:57am EDT

* April-June overall return was 8.3%

* Japanese stock portfolio achieved 10.95% return

* Foreign stock portfolio earned 19.99%

TOKYO, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Japan's Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF) said on Friday it earned a first-quarter investment return of 12.49 trillion yen ($118.4 billion) as global stock markets rallied, following its record quarterly investment loss in the previous quarter.

GPIF, the world's largest pension fund, managed 162.1 trillion yen of assets as of end-June and its return on overall assets was 8.3% over the three month period, it said in a statement.

Japan's Nikkei stock average rose 23.4% during the quarter. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 23.3%.

Its Japanese stock portfolio achieved a 10.95% return and the foreign stock portfolio earned 19.99%.

GPIF changed its portfolio in April, evenly splitting its allocation at 25% each for domestic and foreign stocks and domestic and foreign bonds.

As of end-June, the fund had 26.33% of its portfolio in Japanese bonds, 21.81% in foreign bonds, 24.37% in domestic equities and 27.49% in foreign equities.

In the three months through March, GPIF reported a record quarterly loss of 17.71 trillion yen after global stock markets plunged during the COVID-19 pandemic. ($1 = 105.4900 yen) (Reporting by Takashi Umekawa; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.68% 27386.98 Delayed Quote.-4.68%
NASDAQ 100 1.27% 11267.084861 Delayed Quote.27.39%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.00% 11108.070638 Delayed Quote.22.58%
NIKKEI 225 -0.39% 22329.94 Real-time Quote.-4.83%
S&P 500 0.64% 3349.16 Delayed Quote.3.66%
