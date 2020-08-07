Japan's GPIF earns $118 bln in Q1 returns as stock markets rally

* April-June overall return was 8.3%
TOKYO, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Japan's Government Pension
Investment Fund (GPIF) said on Friday it earned a first-quarter
investment return of 12.49 trillion yen ($118.4 billion) as
global stock markets rallied, following its record quarterly
investment loss in the previous quarter.
GPIF, the world's largest pension fund, managed 162.1
trillion yen of assets as of end-June and its return on overall
assets was 8.3% over the three month period, it said in a
statement.
Japan's Nikkei stock average rose 23.4% during the
quarter. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 23.3%.
Its Japanese stock portfolio achieved a 10.95% return and
the foreign stock portfolio earned 19.99%.
GPIF changed its portfolio in April, evenly splitting its
allocation at 25% each for domestic and foreign stocks and
domestic and foreign bonds.
As of end-June, the fund had 26.33% of its portfolio in
Japanese bonds, 21.81% in foreign bonds, 24.37% in domestic
equities and 27.49% in foreign equities.
In the three months through March, GPIF reported a record
quarterly loss of 17.71 trillion yen after global stock markets
plunged during the COVID-19 pandemic.
($1 = 105.4900 yen)
(Reporting by Takashi Umekawa; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)