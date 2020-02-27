Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Japan's January factory output beats expectations, inventories rise

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/27/2020 | 07:40pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Smoke rises from a factory during sunset at Keihin industrial zone in Kawasaki

Japan's factory output rose more than expected in January, in a sign of relief for an economy facing heightened risks of slipping into a recession as the coronavirus outbreak in China disrupts supply chains and business activity.

The world's third-largest economy shrank at the fastest pace in almost six years in the December quarter as a nationwide tax hike hurt business and consumer spending and exports suffered from soft overseas demand.

Official data showed factory output rose 0.8% in January from the previous month, a faster expansion than the 0.2% gain in a Reuters forecast. That followed a downwardly revised 1.2% rise in the previous month, the first advance in three months.

Manufacturers surveyed by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry expect output to gain 5.3% in February and slump 6.9% in March, the data showed.

The February forecast was based on company's plans for the month up to Feb. 10, a ministry official told reporters, meaning that output cuts over the coronavirus after that date are not included in the forecast.

Production was lifted by a sharp increase in output of cars and other transport equipment, which offset a decrease in output of production machinery, the data showed.

Inventories rose at their fastest pace in since March 2018, rising 1.5% in January from the previous month, boosted by higher inventories of cars and production machinery.

Separate data released on Friday showed retail sales dropped 0.4% in January, falling at a slower pace than expected by analysts.

Friday's data batch follows a string of weak indicators in recent weeks, including manufacturing and service sector activity gauges indicating the fallout from the new coronavirus outbreak has taken a toll on the economy.

The better-than-expected output reading could provide some relief to government and central bank policymakers already under pressure to boost growth as the coronavirus hangs over the economic outlook.

The government also released unemployment figures on Friday, which showed the nationwide jobless rate rose while the jobs-to-applicants ration slipped, though that was partly ascribed to a change in the survey method.

"The rise in the unemployment rate coupled with a sharp fall in the job-to-applicant ratio last month suggests that the economic fallout from the sales tax hike has started to curb firms' demand for workers," Tom Learmouth, Japan economist at Capital Economics, said in a note.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose to 2.4% in January from 2.2% in December, and the jobs-to-applicants ratio fell to 1.49 in January from 1.57 in the previous month, government data showed.

(Reporting by Daniel Leussink; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)

By Daniel Leussink

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Forex"
08:24pDollar stumbles as coronavirus ramps up Fed cut bets
RE
08:18pChinese regulators remove game "Plague Inc" from China app stores, developer says
RE
08:16pGlobal funds cut equity exposure in turbulent February, eye virus risk - Reuters poll
RE
07:49pGlobal shares head for worst week since 2008 financial crisis
RE
07:48pGlobal shares head for worst week since 2008 financial crisis
RE
07:40pJapan's January factory output beats expectations, inventories rise
RE
07:23pBeyond Meat triples sales but earnings disappoint
RE
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:15pTexas Mobilizes for Coronavirus Response
DJ
Latest news "Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1THE CARLYLE GROUP INC. : Thyssenkrupp sells elevator unit for $18.7 billion to Advent, Cinven consortium
2BEYOND MEAT, INC. : Beyond Meat posts profit miss, dragged by investment, marketing costs; shares fall
3MYLAN N.V. : MYLAN N : warns of possible drug shortages, financial hit due to coronavirus
4APPLE INC. : Facebook cancels developer conference as tech companies respond to virus
5ALGONQUIN POWER & UTILITIES CORP. : ALGONQUIN POWER & UTILITIES CORP. : Announces 2019 Fourth Quarter and Full..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group