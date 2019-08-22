Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Japan's July core inflation hovers at two-year low, adds pressure on BOJ

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/22/2019 | 08:03pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Shopper looks at items at a supermarket in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's core inflation was unchanged in July, government data showed on Friday, adding pressure to the Bank of Japan to expand its radical stimulus programme to meet its 2% price target.

The core consumer price index, which includes oil products but excludes fresh food prices, rose 0.6% in July year-on-year, matching economists' median estimate.

The reading for July matched the previous month's gain, which was the slowest pace since July 2017 when the index climbed 0.5%.

The so-called core-core CPI, which excludes the effects of volatile food and energy costs, was also up 0.6% in July from a year earlier. It is closely watched by the BOJ to gauge how much the economy's strength has translated into price gains.

But the data indicates the central bank remains well behind in its efforts to achieve its 2% inflation target as an eight-month long export slump on the back of the U.S.-China trade war and slowing global demand take a toll on the world's third-largest economy.

Expectations that the BOJ will ease further have grown, a recent Reuters poll showed, after the central bank at its last policy meeting committed to expanding stimulus if a global slowdown prolongs and threatens to derail Japan's economic recovery.

The economy grew an annualised 1.8% in the second quarter thanks to robust household consumption and business investment. But despite signs of strength at home, analysts have warned the timing of a pick-up in global demand is crucial for the growth outlook.

In July, the country's exports slipped for an eighth month, marking the longest run of declines in exports since a 14-month stretch from October 2015 to November 2016.

Separately, Japanese manufacturers' confidence turned negative for the first time since April 2013, the Reuters Tankan survey showed.

(Reporting by Daniel Leussink; Editing by Sam Holmes)

By Daniel Leussink
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) -0.01% 118.049 Delayed Quote.-6.02%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.23% 59.94 Delayed Quote.10.34%
WTI -0.22% 55.34 Delayed Quote.23.24%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:39pAsian stocks shaky before Powell's speech as growth woes weigh
RE
09:37pOil prices eke out small gains ahead of Fed Chair speech
RE
09:34pJapan's defence minister says South Korean decision to end intelligence pact regrettable
RE
09:25pWhite House mulling tax cuts but not to counter short-term weakness - adviser
RE
09:18pDollar in holding pattern ahead of Fed speech, kiwi jumps on RBNZ comments
RE
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:09pCanada house prices to pick up from stand-still but risks aplenty
RE
09:05pJapan's Motegi says to resume trade talks with U.S. on Friday
RE
08:37pTrump Adviser Says White House Could Propose Tax Cuts Before 2020 Election
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. FAA says it will invite global Boeing 737 MAX pilots to simulator tests
2Hasbro takes home Peppa Pig, PJ Masks in $4 billion eOne deal
3Budget spat puts Boeing contract for AWACS upgrades at risk - sources
4HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIM : HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : ANNOUNCEMENT UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RES..
5VIGIL HEALTH SOLUTIONS INC : VIGIL HEALTH : Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group