Japan's March real wages fall for first time in three months

Japan's March inflation-adjusted real wages fell for the first time in three months, government data showed on Friday, adding to uncertainty about the country's prospects as the coronavirus outbreak hits the economy.

The pandemic has disrupted supply chains and damaged businesses across the board, including the tourism industry, putting Japan on the brink of a deep recession.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe this week extended a nationwide state of emergency to May 31 as the new coronavirus infection rate has yet to drop enough to justify ending these measures.

The monthly wage data showed nominal total cash earnings edged up 0.1% in March from a year earlier, slowing down from a revised 0.7% increase in February.

Overtime pay, a barometer of strength in corporate activity, declined 4.1% in March from a year earlier, falling at the fastest pace since comparable data became available from 2013.

"People refrained from non-urgent outings, which appear to have cut working hours and wages likely slowed down," an official at the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare said.

"There is a chance that the wage condition could worsen in April due to the coronavirus impact."

Regular pay, which accounts for the bulk of monthly wages, rose an annual 0.7% in March after a revised 0.6% gain in February.

One-off special payments fell 3.0% in March after a revised 28.9% jump in February.

Revelations last year of faulty polling methods cast doubt on the accuracy of the ministry's wage data from 2004 to 2017. The flaw has made it harder to gauge the actual wage trend.

