Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Japan's March real wages fall for first time in three months

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/07/2020 | 07:31pm EDT

Japan's March inflation-adjusted real wages fell for the first time in three months, government data showed on Friday, adding to uncertainty about the country's prospects as the coronavirus outbreak hits the economy.

The pandemic has disrupted supply chains and damaged businesses across the board, including the tourism industry, putting Japan on the brink of a deep recession.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe this week extended a nationwide state of emergency to May 31 as the new coronavirus infection rate has yet to drop enough to justify ending these measures.

The monthly wage data showed nominal total cash earnings edged up 0.1% in March from a year earlier, slowing down from a revised 0.7% increase in February.

Overtime pay, a barometer of strength in corporate activity, declined 4.1% in March from a year earlier, falling at the fastest pace since comparable data became available from 2013.

"People refrained from non-urgent outings, which appear to have cut working hours and wages likely slowed down," an official at the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare said.

"There is a chance that the wage condition could worsen in April due to the coronavirus impact."

Regular pay, which accounts for the bulk of monthly wages, rose an annual 0.7% in March after a revised 0.6% gain in February.

One-off special payments fell 3.0% in March after a revised 28.9% jump in February.

Revelations last year of faulty polling methods cast doubt on the accuracy of the ministry's wage data from 2004 to 2017. The flaw has made it harder to gauge the actual wage trend.

(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko. Editing by Jane Merriman)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:03pTokyo's Nikkei share average opens up 1.51 percent
RE
07:59pNeiman Marcus's attempt to manage crushing debt undone by COVID-19
RE
07:55pJapan household spending falls in March as pandemic pain deepens
RE
07:49pGreen gas could power regional Queensland
PU
07:49pTravel industry regaining confidence
PU
07:44pCALIFORNIA DEPARTMENT OF HOUSING AND COMMUNITY DEV : Biomass Utilization Fund has $17 million to finance Tuolumne County businesses
PU
07:31pJapan's March real wages fall for first time in three months
RE
07:24pIOWA STATE REVOLVING FUND : SRF IUP Applications Now Being Accepted Electronically srf-iup@dnr.iowa.gov
PU
07:24pNet International Reserves as at end-April 2020
PU
07:19pALMONTY INDUSTRIES : is Interviewed by Oswald Salcher
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ROKU, INC. : ROKU: 1Q Earnings Snapshot
2SONY CORPORATION : After the triumph of Animal Crossing, a thin pipeline for Nintendo
3OVINTIV INC. : ENCANA : Supplemental Information for the period ended March 31, 2020
4ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC. : SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Reminds Investors Zoom Video Communications, ..
5GALAPAGOS NV : GALAPAGOS : Q1 Report 2020 pdf

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group