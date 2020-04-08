Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Japan's March service sector sentiment slumps to record low on coronavirus woes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/08/2020 | 03:02am EDT

Japan's service sector sentiment hit a record low in March, as the coronavirus crisis prompted travel bans and hurt consumption in a major shock to the economy.

The survey of workers such as taxi drivers, hotel and restaurant staff - called "economy watchers" for their proximity to consumer and retail trends - showed their confidence about current economic conditions falling by 13.2 points to 14.2 from 27.4 in February.

That marked the lowest on record since seasonally-adjusted data became available in 2002.

The economy is expected to have already have slipped into a recession - two straight quarters of contraction - in the March quarter due to the worsening COVID-19 pandemic, following a slump in the final quarter of 2019.

The outlook index, which indicates the level of confidence in future conditions, dropped 5.8 points to 18.8 in March from 24.6 in February.

A survey reading above 50 indicates respondents think conditions are improving compared to three months earlier, while a reading below 50 indicates pessimism.

The index showed conditions were "extremely severe" due to the impact from the coronavirus, the government said.

"Overseas travel is in a catastrophic state. Due to the impact from self restraint, the number of customers isn't rising domestically either," said a respondent from a travel agency.

A respondent from a luxury restaurant said that the pandemic has driven customer numbers down by about 70%.

"Corporate entertainment, cross-industry meetings and in-house goodbye parties have been cancelled across the board," the respondent said.

"To be honest figure were low for all regions this time," a Cabinet Office official told reporters, adding that some survey respondents said they had seen business decline up to 90% from previous levels.

The survey was conducted before Prime Minister Shinzo Abe declared a state of emergency on Tuesday that is expected to paralyse activity in major cities.

"The food and beverage component fell from 16.0 to a surreal 0.7 ? about as low as it can possibly get," said Tom Learmouth, Japan economist at Capital Economics.

Separate private-sector data on Wednesday showed bankruptcies rose 11.8% in March, growing for a seventh straight month, with 12 firms going bust due to falls in demand amid the coronavirus crisis.

Japan's cabinet on Tuesday approved a stimulus package of almost $1 trillion on Tuesday that includes 39.5 trillion yen ($363 billion) in direct fiscal spending, largely to offset the immediate damage from the pandemic.

By Daniel Leussink

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:47aECB urges measures worth 1.5 trillion euros to tackle virus crisis in euro zone - sources
RE
03:43aJRC JOINT RESEARCH CENTRE : The expert investigating the pandemic's impact on Europe's cultural activities
PU
03:42aHong Kong to offer HK$100 billion COVID-19 relief package - SCMP
RE
03:34aIran's Rouhani urges IMF to give Tehran $5 billion coronavirus loan
RE
03:34aEU ministers fail to agree virus economic rescue in all-night talks
RE
03:30aBank of France Expects a 6% GDP Contraction in 1Q
DJ
03:28aChina orders Baidu to clean up 'low-brow content'
RE
03:23aGLOBALDATA : DJ Basin yet another victim of price war, says GlobalData
PU
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : TESLA : to furlough workers, cut employee salaries due to coronavirus
2ESSITY AB (PUBL) : PULP FRICTION: Border jams delay supply of toilet paper's only ingredient
3U.S. Treasury talks continue on $25 billion in aviation grants
4AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : to suspend delivery service competing with UPS, FedEx
5Wynn, NCR deals a sign of yet more risk returning to bond market

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group