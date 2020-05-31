Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Japan's May factory activity sinks as pandemic lockdowns hit demand - PMI

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/31/2020 | 10:47pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: An industrial port is pictured in Tokyo

Japan's factory activity shrank at the fastest pace since March 2009 in May, a private sector survey showed on Monday, as manufacturers widely struggled with the demand blow from the coronavirus pandemic.

The final au Jibun Bank Japan Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to a seasonally adjusted 38.4 from 41.9 in April, its lowest since March 2009, and matching a preliminary reading last month.

"May survey data revealed that production volumes are falling at an even faster rate than in April," said Joe Hayes, economist at IHS Markit, which compiled the survey.

"Anecdotal evidence from the survey showed that was the result of collapsing demand, which fell at the sharpest rate since the global financial crisis," he added.

The survey pointed to the quickest contraction in output, new orders and work backlog since early 2009, as government-imposed lockdowns globally halted economic activity and hurt consumer sentiment.

The pandemic has been particularly disruptive for trade-reliant nations such as Japan, which already slipped into recession in the first quarter.

The government last week lifted the state of emergency and approved a second $1.1 trillion stimulus package, bringing the total pledged to save the economy from the pandemic to about 40% of gross domestic product.

A silver lining in the gloomy data were employment conditions as the rate of job shedding eased from April, when the drop in staffing levels was the sharpest in more than a decade.

"While easing lockdown measures will be positive for the economic environment, it is clear that dislocations will remain," Hayes said.

"Until we see a sustained improvement in demand, manufacturing conditions are likely to remain fragile."

(This story corrects previous month in paragraph 2 to April from March.)

(Reporting by Daniel Leussink; Editing by Sam Holmes)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:40aOil prices edge down as wary traders eye upcoming OPEC+ meeting
RE
12:39aOil prices edge down as wary traders eye upcoming OPEC+ meeting
RE
12:20aAussie dollar surges as investors focus on recovery from pandemic
RE
12:20aAussie dollar surges as investors focus on recovery from pandemic
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:16aIndicative Auction Calendar for the Term Deposit Facility for Q2 2020
PU
12:03aU.S. lawmakers to unveil bill banning investment in firms tied to China's military - document
RE
05/31Asia's factory pain worsens as China's recovery fails to lift demand
RE
05/31Thai central bank ready to use necessary measures to temper baht
RE
05/31Asia stocks reach three-month peaks, resilient to U.S. riots
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1THAI BEVERAGE : THAI BEVERAGE : Waiting for Better Conditions Before Considering Beer IPO
2GCI LIBERTY, INC. : GCI LIBERTY : announces sale of NBC stations in southeast Alaska markets
3IMMUTEP LIMITED : IMMUTEP : Reports First Results from INSIGHT-004 Study
4MESA AIR GROUP, INC. : MESA AIR 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Fot..
5GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY : GENERAL MOTORS : Infected workers, parts shortages slow auto factory restarts
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group