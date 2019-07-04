Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Japan's May household spending rises at fastest pace in 4 years

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/04/2019 | 08:27pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: People cross a junction in a shopping district in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Household spending in Japan rose at the fastest pace in four years in May, in a sign improving domestic demand will offer some support for an economy facing growing external pressure.

A recovery in private consumption is seen as vital in Japan's fight against deflation, which has made companies reluctant to pass on rising costs to households.

Household spending grew 4.0% in May from a year earlier thanks to Japan's 10-day holiday, government data showed on Friday.

It rose at the fastest pace since May 2015 and was much stronger than the median forecast for a 1.6% increase.

From the previous month, it rose 5.5% for the month, which compared with the median estimate for a 1.2% gain.

The U.S.-China trade dispute has clouded the outlook for the export-reliant economy, and the concern is that a hit to business and consumer confidence could affect overall domestic consumption and choke growth.

Some policymakers also worry a proposed tax hike could add to the pressure on growth as a previous tax increase in April 2014 dealt a blow to consumers and triggered a deep economic slump.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has repeatedly said he will raise the sales tax to 10% this October as scheduled, unless there is a big economic shock on the scale of the collapse of Lehman Brothers.

The Bank of Japan is counting on an improvement in consumer spending to achieve its elusive 2% inflation target, having failed to fire up consumer prices despite years of heavy money printing.

The central bank last month kept monetary policy steady but Governor Haruhiko Kuroda signalled a readiness to ramp up stimulus if global pressure on the economy intensifies.

(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim and Sam Holmes)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:18pMINISTRY OF FINANCE OF STATE OF JAPAN : Tax Treaties Covered by the Convention to Implement Measures to Prevent BEPS will be Increased
PU
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:11pDOLLAR INDEX : steady as market braces for U.S. jobs report
RE
09:05pAsian shares near two-month highs ahead of U.S. payrolls
RE
09:02pChina's June new loans dip but regulator says lending demand met
RE
08:43pDEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE OF REPUBLIC OF P : DA holds massive info campaign for livestock production in Central Luzon
PU
08:27pJapan's May household spending rises at fastest pace in 4 years
RE
08:20pCanada Monetary Reserves Rose $596 Million in June From May
DJ
08:07pUK hirings fall again as Brexit uncertainty mounts - REC
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AT&T : AT&T : TV channels go dark after AT&T, Nexstar fail to reach deal
2SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD (ADR) : SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Announces Earnings Guidance for 2Q 2019
3MANCHESTER UNITED PLC : MANCHESTER UNITED : PSG sign Herrera until 2024
4SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Elec says second quarter operating profit likely 56% down, ..
5LEPIDICO LTD : LEPIDICO : Desert Lion Energy Obtains Final Order Approving Plan of Arrangement

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About