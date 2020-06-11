Log in
Japan's PeptiDream to work with Merck in developing COVID-19 therapies

06/11/2020 | 11:36pm EDT

Japanese drug-discovery company PeptiDream Inc said on Friday it would collaborate with Merck & Co in developing COVID-19 therapies.

The companies will work to develop peptide therapeutics that may be effective against multiple coronavirus strains, they said in a release. The agreement builds on a research and licensing partnership announced in 2015.

PeptiDream specialises in constrained peptides, types of amino acids that can carry various cargoes to specific types of cells.

(Reporting by Rocky Swift; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)
