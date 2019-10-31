Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Japan's September jobless rate edges up from near three-decade low

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/31/2019 | 08:16pm EDT
People walk at an office building at a business district in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's September jobless rate climbed from near 30-year lows and job availability slipped, government data showed on Friday, suggesting the nation's tightest jobs market in decades may be reaching its peak.

Japan's ageing and declining population has led to a tight labour market. But wage increases remain weak and companies are wary of passing on more of their profits to employees due to uncertainty over the economic outlook.

That has thwarted policymakers' hopes of creating an expansionary impulse in the sluggish economy, where higher pay drives up consumer spending and ultimately inflation.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose to 2.4%, compared with economists' median forecast of 2.3%, figures from the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications showed.

The unemployment rate stood at 2.2% in July and August, the lowest since 1992.

The jobs-to-applicants ratio fell to 1.57 in September, and compared with the median forecast of 1.59, data from the health ministry showed.

The ratio had stayed at an over 40-year high of 1.63 from late last year through to early this year.

The Bank of Japan kept monetary policy steady on Thursday as expected but gave the strongest signal to date that it may cut interest rates in the near future, underscoring its concern that overseas risks could derail a fragile economic recovery.

BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda also said wages are not rising much despite a tightening labour market.

Slowing global demand and the escalating U.S.-China trade war have hurt the export-reliant economy, while a sales tax increase in October has fuelled concerns of a drop in domestic consumption in coming months.

(Reporting by Yoshiyasu Shida, writing by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Kim Coghill & Shri Navaratnam)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:52pABS AUSTRALIAN BUREAU OF STATISTICS : Mixed outcomes for men and women towards equity (Media Release)
PU
08:48pSouth Korea's Exports Fell for 11th Month in October
DJ
08:47pDollar on backfoot ahead of payrolls data, trade war doubts
RE
08:42pSouth Korea October factory activity shrinks for sixth month as new export orders return to contraction - PMI
RE
08:35pJapan October factory activity sinks to three-year low, orders fall - PMI
RE
08:32pBANK OF JAMAICA : Highlights of Macroprudential Policy Report - June 2019
PU
08:16pJapan's September jobless rate edges up from near three-decade low
RE
08:09pU.S. Consumers Stay on a Spending Streak -- 2nd Update
DJ
08:07pCENTRAL BANK OF IRELAND : Consumers to benefit from new insurance transparency rules
PU
08:02pAPPEA AUSTRALIAN PETROLEUM PRODUCTION & EXPLORAT : submissions on gas policy and market transparency
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Keystone pipeline shut after spilling 9,000 barrels of oil in North Dakota
2THE ALKALINE WATER COMPANY INC. : The Alkaline Water Company to Host Conference Call to Discuss Fiscal 2020 Se..
3U.S. prosecutors file new charges in UAW corruption case
4RESVERLOGIX CORP. : Resverlogix Announces Voting Results from the 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders
5CHINA HONGQIAO GROUP LIMITED : CHINA HONGQIAO : ・Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securi..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group