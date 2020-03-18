Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Japan's Sharp sues Tesla for patent infringement over network gear

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/18/2020 | 03:21pm EDT
A logo of Sharp Corp is pictured at the CEATEC JAPAN 2017 in Chiba

Sharp Corp has filed a patent infringement lawsuit against the Japanese unit of Tesla Inc, seeking an injunction to halt imports of some electric vehicles (EV) to Japan, a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

The lawsuit, filed in Tokyo, alleges that mobile communications equipment installed in some Tesla models violate patents owned by Sharp, said the source, who declined to be identified because of the sensitive nature of the issue.

Kyodo News, which first reported the move, said Tesla's Model S, Model 3 sedans and Model X sport-utility vehicle are subject to the lawsuit.

A Sharp spokesman declined to comment, while Tesla didn't immediately respond to Reuters' emailed request for comment.

Sharp, a unit of Taiwan's Foxconn, has been actively filing patent infringement cases in recent months, accusing U.S. TV brand Vizio Inc and Chinese smartphone maker OPPO.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki, editing by Louise Heavens)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:38pGM, Mercedes to furlough all workers in Brazil, suggesting production stop
RE
03:36pGovernment borrowing costs jump as virus-related support costs climb
RE
03:36pIRS Details Tax-Payment Deadline Deferral to July 15 Due to Coronavirus
DJ
03:33pEXCLUSIVE : UK faces 'massive shortage' of ventilators - Swiss manufacturer
RE
03:31pCoronavirus batters Brazilian retail, travel and factories
RE
03:27pGlobal oil, gas producers slash spending after crude price rout
RE
03:23pThe Government Wants to Send You Money -- but How Soon Will It Arrive?
DJ
03:22pEXCLUSIVE : U.S. may give banks bonus points for low-income lending amid coronavirus crisis - source
RE
03:21pJapan's Sharp sues Tesla for patent infringement over network gear
RE
03:16pU.S. oil plunges to 18-year low as lockdowns trigger market meltdown
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG AG : MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG : Munich Re Doesn't Expect Significant Impact F..
2Oil plunge sets off search for storage tanks on land and sea
3AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : Unions urge Airbus to extend output freeze due to virus fears
4PEUGEOT : France vows to support PSA, Renault in coronavirus crisis
5FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORATION : FUJIFILM : shares jump 15% on China coronavirus drug trial boost

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group