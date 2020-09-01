Japan's Suga expected to announce candidacy for PM race

TOKYO, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary
Yoshihide Suga said he would hold a news conference on the
ruling party's leadership election later on Wednesday, all but
confirming his plan to announce his candidacy in a race he would
be heavily favoured to win.
Suga, a longtime aide to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, has
privately indicated his intention to stand for leader of the
ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), a source told Reuters
earlier. The party's leader is set to take over as prime
minister given its majority in the lower house of parliament.
Abe announced his decision to resign last week, citing poor
health.
Suga is due to hold his news conference at 5 p.m. (0800
GMT).
His main competitors for the top job are likely to be a
former defence minister, Shigeru Ishiba, and ex-foreign minister
Fumio Kishida, but Suga's position looks strong.
He has secured the backing of five of the LDP's seven
factions, public broadcaster NHK and others reported.
The party decided on Tuesday to hold a slimmed-down election
with just members of parliament and three votes from each of the
47 prefectures - an advantage for Suga.
Many party chapters will poll rank-and-file members to
decide how to allocate their three votes, but experts say this
is unlikely to change the momentum growing for Suga if the
members of the five factions back him.
Financial markets also favour Suga, assuming he will
continue with the reflationary "Abenomics" strategy aimed at
reviving the economy.
But Ishiba is by far the most popular candidate among the
public and has been on a media blitz over the past few days,
raising questions about the possibility of change after Abe's
eight years at the helm.
"During Abenomics, stocks rose, the yen was weak and wrought
unprecedented profits to companies - that's something to be
grateful for," Ishiba said on Fuji TV on Wednesday when asked
how he would improve the lives of low-income workers and the
unemployed.
"But what do we do with the dark side of that? That's the
most important question in the post-Abe era," he said.
Apart from inheriting an economy in the throes of its worst
downturn since World War Two, Abe's successor will have to try
to ensure that next year's Olympics - already delayed for a year
by the novel coronavirus - go ahead as planned.
In recent months, Abe had seen his support fall to one of
the lowest levels since taking power in December 2012 because of
growing discontent among voters with his handling of the
coronavirus and scandals among LDP members.
"There are various criticisms of the Abe administration, and
we must work on each issue, listening to the voices of the
people earnestly so as not to lose public trust," Suga said at
one of his twice-daily news conferences as top government
spokesman.
