Japan's Suga signals focus on protecting jobs, rules out sales tax cut

TOKYO, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary
Yoshihide Suga said on Saturday the new prime minister must
continue to protect companies and jobs, mainly through pay-outs
and loans, to cushion the economic blow from the coronavirus
pandemic.
Suga, a frontrunner to succeed Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in
a leadership race later this month, repeated his caution over
the idea, floated by some lawmakers, to cut the sales tax from
the current 10% to mitigate households' pain from the pandemic.
"The sales tax is a necessary source of revenue to pay for
Japan's social welfare ... I think the rate should be kept as it
is," Suga told a television programme.
The pandemic has deepened recession in Japan, triggering the
worst postwar economic slump in the second quarter as collapsing
global and domestic demand hurt exports and corporate profits.
"What's important now is to protect jobs and help companies
continue with their businesses, mainly through pay-outs and
loans," Suga said.
Suga is widely expected to win the ruling Liberal Democratic
Party's (LDP) leadership election on Sept. 14, which was set
after Abe's decision last week to step down. The winner is
virtually assured of becoming prime minister because of the
LDP's parliamentary majority.
Markets have been rife with speculation that Suga, upon
becoming prime minister, may call a snap election in coming
months to solidify his political grip.
"What people want most from the government is to deal with
the pandemic and create a safe environment to live," Suga said,
when asked whether he would call an early snap election if he
becomes Japan's new leader.
(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Sandra Maler)