Japan's coincident index improves, government maintains econ view

Calculated from a range of data including factory output, employment and retail sales, the index, along with other data, will be assessed retrospectively by a government panel of economists and academics to determine where the economy is in the cycle.

The index of coincident indicators rose a preliminary 0.7 point in February from the previous month, the Cabinet Office said.

The government kept its assessment intact to say the economy was at "a turning point towards a downgrade", meaning the economy may have peaked a few months earlier.

Concern has been growing over Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's economic policies amid a series of weak data such as exports and factory output.

The index for leading economic indicators, which is a gauge of the economy a few months ahead and is compiled using data such as job offers and consumer sentiment, rose 0.9 point from January.

