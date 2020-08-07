Japan's coincident index rises 3.5 points in June

TOKYO, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Japan's coincident indicator index rose for the first time in five months in June, showing some signs the economy may have hit bottom, although a recent surge in coronavirus infections may cloud the outlook.

The index of coincident economic indicators, which consists of a range of data including factory output, employment and retail sales data, grew a preliminary 3.5 points from the previous month to 76.4 in June, the Cabinet Office said on Friday.

The government added exports data to the index starting from June to better reflect the economy.

The index for leading economic indicators, which is a gauge of the economy a few months ahead and is compiled using data such as job offers and consumer sentiment, rose 6.7 points to 85.0 from May. (Reporting by Kaori Kaneko Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)