Japan's coincident index rises 3.5 points in June

TOKYO, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Japan's coincident indicator index
rose for the first time in five months in June, showing some
signs the economy may have hit bottom, although a recent surge
in coronavirus infections may cloud the outlook.
The index of coincident economic indicators, which consists
of a range of data including factory output, employment and
retail sales data, grew a preliminary 3.5 points from the
previous month to 76.4 in June, the Cabinet Office said on
Friday.
The government added exports data to the index starting from
June to better reflect the economy.
The index for leading economic indicators, which is a gauge
of the economy a few months ahead and is compiled using data
such as job offers and consumer sentiment, rose 6.7 points to
85.0 from May.
