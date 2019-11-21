Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Japan's consumer inflation stagnant despite tax hike boost

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/21/2019 | 08:28pm EST
FILE PHOTO: A man chooses goods underneath banners notifying the rise in the national sales tax at a store in Tokyo

Japan's annual core consumer inflation ticked up only marginally in October despite the boost from a sales tax hike during the month, suggesting weak household sentiment is keeping companies from passing on the higher costs.

The data underscores the challenge the Bank of Japan faces in firing up inflation to its elusive 2% target, as soft global demand and the U.S.-China trade war cloud the outlook for the export-reliant economy.

The nationwide core consumer price index (CPI), which includes oil costs but excludes volatile fresh food prices, rose 0.4% in October from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday.

That matched a median market forecast and followed a 0.3% increase in September.

Excluding the impact of the sales tax hike rolled out in October and the introduction of free child-care, annual core consumer inflation was 0.2% in October, slowing from 0.3% in September.

Yasunari Ueno, chief market economist at Mizuho Securities, expects inflation to stagnate and force the BOJ to maintain its ultra-loose monetary policy for a prolonged period, given weak services prices.

"It's nearly impossible for consumer inflation to sustainably hit 2% in Japan," he said.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe proceeded with a twice-delayed sales tax hike in October to 10% from 8% as part of efforts to rein in Japan's huge public debt.

The boost from the tax increase was offset partly by the introduction of free child-care, which is aimed at easing the pain on households from the higher levy.

While rising labour and raw material costs pushed up the price of dining out, electricity bills pushed down CPI for the first time in nearly three years due to falling fuel costs, the data showed.

However, analysts said the data also showed the tax hike has so far not had the sort of negative impact on consumption that a similar hike in 2014 did in welcome news for policymakers.

"The muted rise in inflation in October supports our view that the recent sales tax hike won't derail consumer spending," said Marcel Thieliant, senior Japan economist at Capital Economics.

Japan's economy ground to a near standstill in the third quarter with growth at its weakest in a year as the U.S.-China trade war and soft global demand knocked exports, keeping pressure on policymakers to ramp up stimulus to bolster a fragile recovery.

By Leika Kihara
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CORE CORPORATION 1.06% 1435 End-of-day quote.28.35%
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE -0.23% 17.08 Delayed Quote.29.60%
JAPAN SYSTEMS CO.,LTD. 0.00% 369 End-of-day quote.79.13%
LONDON BRENT OIL 2.05% 63.64 Delayed Quote.12.23%
WTI -0.12% 58.23 Delayed Quote.25.31%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:21pSaudi Aramco order book reaches 73 billion riyals so far - Samba
RE
08:09pPM Johnson's Conservatives to raise property purchase tax for non-UK residents
RE
08:07pHeating fuel shortage looms as strike at Canada's biggest railroad hits third day
RE
07:56pDollar keeps safe-haven bid amid trade 'headline fatigue'
RE
07:46pREPORT : Election Security Agency Grapples With Staffing, Budget Cuts
DJ
07:32pAsian shares up from three-week lows, but trade uncertainty nags
RE
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:15pJapan's consumer inflation stagnant despite tax hike boost
RE
07:01pINTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE : ICE Futures Singapore Announces Plans to Launch Bakkt Bitcoin (USD) Cash Settled Futures
BU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORPORATION : CHARLES SCHWAB IN TALKS TO BUY SMALLER RIVAL TD AMERITRADE: CNBC
2HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA : EXCLUSIVE: Unilever, Henkel and buyout funds eye bids for Coty's $7 billion beauty bran..
3AURORA CANNABIS INC. : AURORA CANNABIS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Aurora Cannabis Inc..
4MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : granted licence to export 'mass-market' software to Huawei
5Novomer Announces Appointment of Jeff Uhrig As Chief Executive Officer

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group