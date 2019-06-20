Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Japan's core consumer inflation slows in May, keeps pressure on BOJ

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/20/2019 | 07:53pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Pedestrians stand in front of sale signs on a shopfront at a shopping district in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's core consumer prices rose 0.8% in May from a year earlier, data showed on Friday, keeping the central bank under pressure to maintain or even expand its massive stimulus programme to achieve its elusive 2 percent inflation target.

The increase in the core consumer price index, which includes oil products but excludes volatile fresh food costs, matched a median market forecast and slowed from a 0.9% gain in April.

The data highlights the challenge the Bank of Japan faces in spurring inflation towards its 2 percent target, as trade frictions and slowing global growth cloud the outlook for the world's third-largest economy.

The so-called core-core CPI, which strips away the effects of volatile food and energy costs and is closely watched by the BOJ to gauge how much the economy's strength has translated into price gains, was up 0.5% in May from a year earlier.

The central bank has already conceded that it will take time to achieve its price target, stressing that it will ease policy further only if risks threaten to derail Japan's recovery.

The economy is holding up for now, expanding by an annualised 2.1% in the first quarter as the non-manufacturing sector maintains its pace on investment, tempering the gloom in the export sector, which more vulnerable to external headwinds.

But many analysts predict growth to slow in coming quarters as the U.S.-China tariff row hurts global trade. A scheduled sales tax hike in October may also curb consumption, they warn.

A downturn in consumer and business spending could cast doubt on the BOJ's argument that a sustained economic recovery will gradually prod firms to boost prices and wages, helping inflation accelerate.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Sam Holmes)

By Leika Kihara

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:09pAsian stocks fail to catch Wall Street's Fed cheer as trade angst dominates
RE
09:08pOil prices extend gains amid Middle East tensions, rate cut hopes
RE
08:55pDOLLAR INDEX : on course for weekly loss as Fed joins rate cut camp
RE
08:35pImpact of further US tariffs on Chinese economy likely limited - regulator in People's Daily
RE
08:32pJapan June flash manufacturing PMI falls again, new orders drop most in three years
RE
07:54pU S DEPARTMENT OF HOUSING & URBAN DEVELOPMENT : Senate Confirms Hunter Kurtz to Lead HUD's Office of Public and Indian Housing
PU
07:53pJapan's core consumer inflation slows in May, keeps pressure on BOJ
RE
07:39pARIZONA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION : ADOT's Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (June 21-24)
PU
07:34pRisks to Wall Street's rally abound despite record high
RE
07:34pNCTO NATIONAL COUNCIL OF TEXTILE ORGANIZATIONS : President & CEO Kim Glas Testifies at U.S. Trade Representative's Hearing on Proposed 301 Tariff List
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA : Slack stock surges at debut, values company at more than $23 billion
2MERCK AND COMPANY : MERCK AND : CEO sees legal challenge if U.S. adopts drug pricing based on other countries
3NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : Nissan grants Renault execs boardroom seats, ending dispute
4BARCLAYS PLC : UK watchdog rejects lawmakers' call to ease bank account rules
5SEALED AIR CORPORATION : SEALED AIR : Report of unscheduled material events or corporate event

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About