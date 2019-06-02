Japan's corporate investment rises amid global uncertainty

Ministry of Finance (MOF) data out on Monday showed capital expenditure grew 6.1% in January-March from the same period last year, led by chemicals, production machinery and leasing of goods. It followed a 5.7% gain in the previous quarter.

Excluding software, capital expenditure rose 1.1% in January-March from the previous quarter on a seasonally-adjusted basis, up for a second straight quarter. But it slowed from the previous quarter's 3.9% gain.

The data will be used to calculate revised gross domestic product figures due on June 10.

A preliminary estimate out last month showed Japan's economy grew at an annualised 2.1% in the first quarter as imports fell faster than exports, while business and household spending slipped in a sign of weak domestic demand.

A downward revision could fuel speculation that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe may again postpone a twice-delayed sales tax hike scheduled for October, although the premier has repeatedly vowed to go ahead with the hike barring a big economic shock.

Capital expenditure has been a bright spot in the world's third-largest economy, as companies refurbish their old equipment and boost investment in automation and labour-saving technology to cope with labour shortages in an ageing society.

However, business investment has recently shown some signs of slowdown as the intensifying Sino-U.S. trade war and slowing external demand hit global trade and supply chains, hurting Japan's export-reliant economy.

Economists expect Japan's growth to slow in the current quarter reflecting weak demand both at home and abroad.

Monday's MOF data showed corporate recurring profits rose 10.3% in January-March from a year earlier, reversing from the previous quarter's 7.0% decline.

Corporate sales rose 3.0% year-on-year in January-March, up for a 10th straight quarter.

