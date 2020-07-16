Japan's domestic tourism campaign faces scrutiny as coronavirus spikes in Tokyo

* Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus:
TOKYO, July 16 (Reuters) - A multi-billion dollar Japanese
campaign to boost domestic tourism faced scrutiny on Thursday
with the economy minister due to meet experts as critics worried
that encouraging people to travel out of Tokyo risks spreading
the coronavirus.
The concerns in Japan highlight a conundrum facing countries
around the world over how to balance reviving economies battered
by the coronavirus while safeguarding public health.
Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura is due to meet experts
to discuss the government's "Go To" campaign to promote domestic
tourism, a day after Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike questioned its
timing and methods.
Japan has not seen the kind of explosive spread of the
coronavirus that has killed tens of thousands in other
countries. But new cases, in Tokyo in particular, have stoked
alarm, with the city raising its coronavirus alert to the
highest level.
Governor Koike said the capital was likely to see
coronavirus cases top 280 on Thursday, in what would mark a
record daily high for the city.
The government's top spokesman, Chief Cabinet Secretary
Yoshihide Suga, highlighted the devastating economic impact of
the coronavirus on Japan's regions with no foreign tourists
because of a travel ban to keep the virus at bay.
"We hope the Go To campaign supports tourism and the food
and beverage industry and brings about a social and economic
recovery so that the regions can escape this severe situation,"
Suga told a news conference.
Scheduled to kick off July 22, the campaign will see
travellers get subsidies of as much as 50% to boost
tourism-reliant economies outside major population areas.
Nishimura said he wanted to hear the panel's opinions on
containment measures, such as preventing large gatherings and
ensuring ventilation in means of transport.
The government is keen to avoid a return to the stay-at-home
restrictions that helped contain the virus but hurt the economy,
putting it on course to shrink at its fastest pace in decades
this fiscal year.
Opposition lawmakers and others have raised concern that
with infections in Tokyo running at their highest level since
the outbreak began, city folk could spread the virus through
regions that have been relatively lightly hit.
"I don't see why it can't be delayed a bit, or it could be
limited to certain regions," said Ryuta Ibaragi, governor of
Okayama in the west of the country, which has had just 29
infections out of Japan's total tally of 23,000 cases.
"Based on the current situation with infections, I really
want them to think again about the timing and method for
implementing" the campaign, Koike said on Wednesday.
Underscoring the plight of the travel industry, overseas
visitors to Japan totalled just under 4 million in the first
half of the year, data showed on Wednesday, just a tenth of the
government's full-year target of 40 million.
(Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Additional reporting by Kaori
Kaneko and Chang-Ran Kim
Editing by Kenneth Maxwell, Robert Birsel)