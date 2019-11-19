Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Japan's exports post worst fall in three years as shipments to U.S., China slide

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/19/2019 | 07:24pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Containers are seen at an industrial port in the Keihin Industrial Zone in Kawasaki

Japan's exports tumbled at their quickest pace in three years in October, threatening to tip the trade-reliant economy into recession as weakening demand from United States and China darkened the outlook.

Ministry of Finance data out on Wednesday showed Japan's exports fell 9.2% year-on-year in October, a bigger decline than the 7.6% drop expected by economists in a Reuters poll.

The feeble results, driven by plummeting shipments of cars and aircraft engines to the United States and plastic materials to China, marked the longest run of declines in exports since a 14-month stretch from October 2015 to November 2016.

In volume terms, exports slumped 4.4% in the year to October, the third consecutive month of declines.

The data comes after a preliminary reading of gross domestic product last week showed Japan's economy saw the worst growth in a year in the third quarter due to soft demand.

Lawmakers have called on the government to boost spending by as much as 10 trillion yen ($92.08 billion) for the current fiscal year to support the economy, which many fear is facing additional pressure from a sales tax hike that took effect in October.

The government has said it plans to compile a stimulus package as soon as possible as a pre-emptive measure against heightening overseas risks.

By region, exports to China, Japan's biggest trading partner, slipped 10.3% year-on-year in October, down for the eighth month as shipments of plastics and car parts declined.

Exports to Asia, which account for more than half of Japan's overall exports, tumbled 11.2% in the year to October, down for the 12th month.

Japan's exports to the United States dropped 11.4% in the year to October, hurt by reduced shipments of 2,000 to 3,000 cc cars, aircraft engines and car parts.

Japan's lower house of parliament approved on Tuesday a limited trade deal Prime Minister Shinzo Abe agreed with the United States, clearing the way for tariff cuts next year on items including U.S. farm goods and Japanese machine tools.

The nation's overall imports sank 14.8% year-on-year, a smaller decline than the median estimate for a 16.0% decrease.

The trade balance came to a surplus of 17.3 billion yen, versus a 301.0 billion yen surplus seen by economists.

By Daniel Leussink
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE 0.93% 17.44 Delayed Quote.30.81%
JAPAN SYSTEMS CO.,LTD. -0.85% 352 End-of-day quote.70.87%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:41pArgentina´s president-elect tells IMF he has sustainable plan to repay debt
RE
07:40pSKYWORKS : Initial filing by director officer or owner of more than ten percent.
PU
07:33pU.S. housing outlook improves but not breaking new ground
RE
07:30pCLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS : Managing Directors AGM Presentation
PU
07:28pAsia shares numbed by trade noise, oil takes a spill
RE
07:25pMINERAL RESOURCES : 20/11/2019 Yilgarn Mineral Resource Statement
PU
07:25pEQUUS TOTAL RETURN : Shareholders Grant Authorization to Withdraw BDC Election and Increase Borrowing Capacity
PU
07:25pMINERAL RESOURCES : 20/11/2019 Yilgarn Iron Ore Strategy
PU
07:24pJapan's exports post worst fall in three years as shipments to U.S., China slide
RE
07:20pMINERAL RESOURCES : 20/11/2019 Annual General Meeting Presentation
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION : WESTPAC BANKING : Accused of Millions of Breaches by Anti Money-Laundering Agenc..
2Canada's largest railroad hit by strike, putting Trudeau in hot seat
3Qualcomm expects 5G phone sales to double in 2021
4Alibaba will raise up to $12.9 billion in Hong Kong listing - sources
5U.S. House Speaker Pelosi says enforcement is key to USMCA trade deal

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group