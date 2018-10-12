Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Japan's exports seen slowing after natural disasters, core CPI up slightly - Reuters poll

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/12/2018 | 08:51am CEST
Containers are seen at an industrial port in the Keihin Industrial Zone in Kawasaki

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's export growth was seen slowing in September after a series of natural disasters disrupted business activity, a Reuters poll found on Friday, but the setback was seen as temporary.

Exports were expected to increase 1.9 percent in September from a year earlier, the poll of 17 economists showed, after rising 6.6 in August.

Imports were seen up 13.7 percent in September from a year earlier led by higher oil prices. The trade deficit was forecast at 50.0 billion yen (£336.2 million).

Deadly typhoons and flooding in western Japan and earthquakes in the northern island of Hokkaido disrupted production and distribution.

"Exports likely slowed down temporarily in September due to supply constrains but they are expected to return the trend of moderate growth we've seen before the natural disasters," said Koya Miyamae, senior economist at SMBC Nikko Securities.

"We also need to closely monitor any impacts from trade friction between the United States and China on Japan's exports."

Analysts say there have been no clear signs of adverse effects on Japan's exports from the escalating U.S.-China trade conflict so far.

Japan and the United States agreed last month to start fresh trade talks, with Washington agreeing to put any new tariffs on auto imports on hold while talks were underway.

Even so, U.S. President Donald Trump wants to address Japan's $69 billion trade surplus with the United States, nearly two-thirds of which comes from auto exports, a key economic driver for Japan.

The finance ministry will issue the trade data at 8:50 a.m. Tokyo time on Oct. 18 (2350 GMT, Oct. 17).

Another focus next week will be the core consumer inflation rate for September, which is expected to have risen slightly.

The nationwide core consumer price index (CPI), which excludes fresh food prices but includes fuel costs, was seen rising 1.0 percent in September from a year earlier and up slightly from 0.9 percent in August.

"Price gains in electricity and gasoline due to higher oil cost likely contributed to the core CPI gain, but the prices of other items remained subdued," said Takumi Tsunoda, senior economist at Shinkin Central Bank Research Institute.

The government will publish the CPI data on Oct. 19 at 8:30 a.m. (2330 GMT, Oct. 18).

(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko, editing by Eric Meijer)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:48aEBRD EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION AND DEVELO : Preparing Zenica hospital for the future
PU
09:48aNATIONAL BANK OF UKRAINE : and Bank of Lithuania to cooperate in the area of innovation development
PU
09:48aEUROPEAN PARLIAMENT : Latest news - Next meeting - Committee on International Trade
PU
09:43aTech, auto stocks drive bounceback in Europe
RE
09:37a'Winter is coming' - Indonesia warns of new crisis from trade war
RE
09:33aIndonesia's September trade deficit seen narrowing but imports remain high - Reuters poll
RE
09:33aMAN TRUCK & BUS : HOYER Petrolog acquires 89 MAN TGS semitrailer tractors for tankers in the UK
PU
09:25aUK to cut hybrid car subsidies
RE
09:21aOil jumps more than 1 percent after two-day fall, still set for weekly drop
RE
09:20aAsia shares bounce after rout, Shanghai crawls higher from four-year trough
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BRILLIANCE CHINA AUTOMOTIVE HOLDING : BMW to buy control of China venture in 'new era' for foreign carmakers
2FRAPORT : FRAPORT TRAFFIC FIGURES &NDASH; SEPTEMBER AND FIRST NINE MONTHS 2018: Growth Trend Continues
3OPEC says oil market well supplied, wary of 2019 surplus
4SEARS HOLDINGS CORP : EXCLUSIVE: Sears CEO Lampert explores bidding for assets in bankruptcy - sources
5ANADARKO PETROLEUM : U.S. oil firms restore operations in storm-tossed Gulf of Mexico

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.