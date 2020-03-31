Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Japan's factory activity shrinks at fastest pace since 2009, new orders slump - PMI

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/31/2020 | 08:50pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A man walks past a factory at the Keihin industrial zone in Kawasaki

Japan's factory activity contracted at the fastest pace in about a decade in March, as the world's third-largest economy struggled with a severe downturn in overseas and domestic demand due to the coronavirus crisis.

The manufacturing slowdown offers the latest evidence of the pain business and the economy are feeling from the pandemic and highlights the challenges policymakers face.

The final au Jibun Bank Japan Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to a seasonally adjusted 44.8 from a final 47.8 in February, its lowest since April 2009.

"The likelihood of the manufacturing recession deepening in the coming months is high," said Joe Hayes, economist at IHS Markit, which compiled the survey.

"Overall, the cascading impact of COVID-19 on the global economy is diminishing the chances of a V-shaped recovery."

The PMI survey showed output and new orders fell to levels not seen since April 2011 - the month after an earthquake and tsunami ravaged Japan - with some companies reporting outright production halts.

New export orders fell sharply amid reports of severe economic distress among key trading partners in China and other parts of Asia.

Manufacturers reported the most negative outlook for output over the next 12 months since IHS Markit started tracking the future outlook in July 2012.

Big manufacturers turned pessimistic for the first time in seven years in the three months to March, a central bank survey showed earlier on Wednesday, further ramping up pressure on policymakers.

Japan's economy shrank at the fastest rate in 5-1/2 years in the December quarter due to the hit from a sales tax hike and the U.S.-China trade war. Many analysts see it slipping into recession - two straight quarters of contraction - this quarter as the virus hits the global economy.

(Corrects story link in paragraph 9)

(Reporting by Daniel Leussink; Editing by Sam Holmes)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:47pEXCLUSIVE : U.S. aims to lease space in emergency oil stockpile, after buying plan cancelled - sources
RE
09:47pEXCLUSIVE : U.S. aims to lease space in emergency oil stockpile, after buying plan canceled - sources
RE
09:45p'Very material' contraction likely in Australia due to coronavirus - central bank minutes
RE
09:41pThailand Manufacturing PMI Hits Record Low in March
DJ
09:41pABS AUSTRALIAN BUREAU OF STATISTICS : Dwelling approvals rise in February (Media Release)
PU
09:27pSouth Korea March exports slip as virus hit outweighs surging chip demand
RE
09:26pTaiwan's stimulus response to virus could reach $33 billion - media
RE
09:23pRisk currencies ease, yen firms as investors brace for global downturn
RE
09:23pOil prices mixed, U.S. inventory build-up heightens oversupply concerns
RE
09:19pSouth Korea March exports slip as virus hit outweighs surging chip demand
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : Statement on 2019 fourth interim dividend and 2020 ordinary share dividends
2ASIAN MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED : ASIAN MINERAL RESOURCES : Update on Acquisition of Economic Interest in the ..
3AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : U.S. backs minimum flights on airline routes in assistance review
4INV METALS INC. : INV METALS : ANNOUNCES UPDATED POSITIVE FEASIBILITY STUDY FOR THE LOMA LARGA GOLD-COPPER-SIL..
5ALUMINIUM : U.S. launches probes into imports of aluminium sheet from 18 countries

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group