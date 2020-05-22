Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Japan's finance minister, central bank governor meet on pandemic response

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/22/2020 | 05:24am EDT
Japan's Finance Minister Taro Aso adjusts his protective face mask during an upper house parliamentary session in Tokyo

Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso and Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda met in Tokyo, the finance ministry said on Friday, in a show of resolve to coordinate fiscal and monetary policies to combat the widening economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

The rare bilateral meeting came hours after the BOJ's emergency rate review, where the central bank decided to create a new loan scheme to channel more funds to small businesses hit by the coronavirus.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Alex Richardson)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:35aCHINA'S GEELY TO EXPLORE DEEPER COOPERATION WITH DAIMLER : chairman
RE
05:32aMINISTRY OF EXTERNAL AFFAIRS OF REPUBLIC OF IN : Transcript of Media Briefing by Official Spokesperson (May 21, 2020)
PU
05:24aJapan's finance minister, central bank governor meet on pandemic response
RE
05:21aU.S. STRIKES AT A HUAWEI PRIZE : chip juggernaut HiSilicon
RE
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:12aNational gas transmission tariffs to increase by 3.7 percent in 2021
PU
05:12aGOVERNMENT OF REPUBLIC OF HUNGARY : Job protection is the new task of crisis management
PU
05:07aTurnover Index in Wholesale Trade (2015=100.0), 1st Quarter 2020
PU
05:07aTurnover Index for Motor Trade (2015=100.0), 1st Quarter 2020
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1NVIDIA CORPORATION : Nvidia forecasts sales above estimates, powered by data center results
2NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : RENAULT COULD DISAPPEAR AND MUST ADAPT: French finance minister
3DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG : LUFTHANSA AG : DZ Bank reiterates its Sell rating
4UBS GROUP AG : UBS AG : Goldman Sachs reaffirms its Buy rating
5ROCHE HOLDING AG : ROCHE : buys U.S. gene sequencing tech company Stratos Genomics

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group