Japan's finance minister warms to idea of issuing 50-year bonds

Aso's remark comes just days after Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said 50-year bonds could help prevent excessive falls in super-long yields that hurt the investment returns of life insurers and pension funds.

Aso said there was no immediate need to issue 50-year bonds as demand for bonds with other maturities remained strong. The ministry currently issues super-long bonds ranging from 20 to 40 years.

"It's true there are various views such as that 50-year bonds would be good for an increase in interest rates, but we are not facing such a situation where demand is strong and we have difficulty absorbing government bonds," Aso told reporters after a cabinet meeting, when asked about Kuroda's remarks.

"I think such a topic will be one of the issues to consider in future, but that does not mean we will issue 50-year bonds immediately."

Aso's comments are a departure from the stance of his ministry, which told a meeting of primary bond dealers in September that the issue was not brought up for discussion. The ministry has been wary of issuing 50-year bonds, even though it could lock in low borrowing costs under the BOJ's ultra-low interest rate policy.

Kuroda, meanwhile, has repeatedly said if the BOJ were to ease, it would seek to push down short- to medium-term borrowing costs without causing an excessive decline in super-long yields.

One way to keep long-term yields from falling too much could be for the government to issue more super-long bonds, Kuroda told reporters earlier this week.

In September, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the United States may issue 100-year bonds if a bid to issue 50- year bonds is successful.

"If there is proper demand we will issue 50-year bonds," Mnuchin said, adding that if those are successful, the United States "will consider" 100-year bonds.

By Tetsushi Kajimoto