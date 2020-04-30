Japan's finance ministry plans to cut inflation-linked JGB issuance

Japan's Ministry of Finance has proposed to cut the amount of inflation-linked bonds it sells to the market in May, reflecting a lack of demand as global prices cool from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, ministry officials said on Thursday.

The proposal, which was first reported by Reuters, was made in a meeting with investors such as commercial banks and securities firms. The ministry will make a formal decision on Friday after taking into account market feedback, the officials said.

Collapsing oil prices and the pandemic have fuelled fears of a return to deflation in the world's third-largest economy, which is on the cusp of a recession as the health crisis forces consumers to stay home and businesses to close.

Initially, the MOF planned to issue 400 billion yen ($3.75 billion) worth of inflation-linked 10-year Japanese government bonds (JGBs) in a quarterly auction when it drafted issuance plans in December last year.

However, prospects of slowing inflation prompted the ministry to cut the amount to 300 billion yen. It is now set to trim the amount to 200 billion yen for an auction due on May 8. That would be the lowest amount of issuance since 2013.

Principal and interest payments of inflation-linked bonds rise and fall with inflation. They become less attractive for investors when prospects of future price rises diminish.

The Bank of Japan's core consumer price forecast for the current fiscal year from April 1 ranged from a fall of 0.3% to 0.7%, revised down sharply from a projection for a rise of about 1% made three months ago.

Japan plans to boost the market JGB issuance to 152.8 trillion yen this fiscal year, as the government has compiled a record extra budget worth 25.7 trillion yen to help fund the 117.1 trillion yen stimulus to support the economy.

