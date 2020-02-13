Japan's fourth-quarter GDP likely weaker than in third quarter - economy minister
02/13/2020 | 07:55pm EST
Japan's gross domestic product in October-December was likely weaker than in the previous quarter due to the impact of the sales tax hike and a typhoon, Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said on Friday.
Nishimura, speaking to reporters, also said Japan's economy was expected to pick up but the coronavirus outbreak could pose a risk to growth.
(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Chris Gallagher)