Japan's government, central bank share 'strong' concern over market rout - economy minister

"The government and the Bank of Japan are sharing opinions and information about the impact on the economy of the novel coronavirus," economy minister Yasutoshi Nishimura told a news conference on Friday.

"We must take bold and unprecedented steps," he said on expected government measures to mitigate the hit to households and companies from the health crisis.

The remark came in the wake of a conference call among the Group of Seven nations, which underscored the group's commitment to co-operate in tackling the coronavirus that has triggered heavy losses on world financial markets.

"With U.S. stocks having fallen this much, we must watch market developments closely," a senior Japanese finance ministry official told reporters on Friday.

Senior officials from the Ministry of Finance (MOF), the BOJ and the Financial Services Agency (FSA) may hold a meeting later on Friday to discuss market developments, the official said.

Global markets suffered record falls on Thursday as alarm over the coronavirus intensified, and governments from Ireland to Italy unveiled new measures to slow the spread of the outbreak that has infected more than 127,000 people worldwide.

Sources have told Reuters the BOJ is expected to ease monetary policy next week to cushion the blow the virus outbreak and recent market volatility are inflicting on business sentiment.

The government, for its part, is working on a new spending package that could have a size of up to 20 trillion yen ($190 billion) to offer cash payouts to households and subsidies to tourism companies hit by a slump in overseas visitors.

By Daniel Leussink and Kaori Kaneko