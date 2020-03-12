Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Japan's government, central bank share 'strong' concern over market rout - economy minister

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/12/2020 | 09:15pm EDT
Japan's Economy Minister Nishimura attends a news conference at PM Abe's official residence in Tokyo

Japan's government and the central bank shared a "strong sense of concern" over the economic fallout from the coronavirus, its economy minister said, suggesting major fiscal and monetary stimulus measures could be in the works.

"The government and the Bank of Japan are sharing opinions and information about the impact on the economy of the novel coronavirus," economy minister Yasutoshi Nishimura told a news conference on Friday.

"We must take bold and unprecedented steps," he said on expected government measures to mitigate the hit to households and companies from the health crisis.

The remark came in the wake of a conference call among the Group of Seven nations, which underscored the group's commitment to co-operate in tackling the coronavirus that has triggered heavy losses on world financial markets.

"With U.S. stocks having fallen this much, we must watch market developments closely," a senior Japanese finance ministry official told reporters on Friday.

Senior officials from the Ministry of Finance (MOF), the BOJ and the Financial Services Agency (FSA) may hold a meeting later on Friday to discuss market developments, the official said.

Global markets suffered record falls on Thursday as alarm over the coronavirus intensified, and governments from Ireland to Italy unveiled new measures to slow the spread of the outbreak that has infected more than 127,000 people worldwide.

Sources have told Reuters the BOJ is expected to ease monetary policy next week to cushion the blow the virus outbreak and recent market volatility are inflicting on business sentiment.

The government, for its part, is working on a new spending package that could have a size of up to 20 trillion yen ($190 billion) to offer cash payouts to households and subsidies to tourism companies hit by a slump in overseas visitors.

By Daniel Leussink and Kaori Kaneko

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:35pDollar wins out as pandemic drives rush for liquid assets
RE
10:32pSouth Korea reports 110 new coronavirus cases, total 7,979 - KCDC
RE
10:32pQuarantined dog tests negative for coronavirus in Hong Kong
RE
10:11pPacific nations employ island fortress tactics to combat coronavirus spread
RE
10:11pSouth Korea reports 110 new coronavirus cases, total 7,979 - KCDC
RE
10:08pTravel industry under siege as coronavirus contagion grows
RE
10:07pIndonesia stock exchange tightens auto-reject for stocks to 7%
RE
10:06pTaiwan says ready to intervene in markets; Taipei shares skid 7%
RE
09:58pWorld markets plunge deepens as virus panic worsens
RE
09:45pWorld markets plunge deepens as virus panic worsens
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SPARK ENERGY, INC. : SPARK ENERGY : Appoints Keith Maxwell as Interim CEO
2APPLE INC. : APPLE : says reopening all its branded stores in China
3SLACK TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : SLACK TECHNOLOGIES : , Broadcom Among Tech Companies Seeing Mixed Coronavirus Impac..
4PALLADIUM : Wall Street sell-off batters bitcoin, pounds palladium as investors go to cash
5KOREAN AIR LINES CO.,LTD. : NO MORE NUT RAGE: activist fund takes on family-controlled Korean Air

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group