Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Japan's household consumption seen up for 6th straight month in May - Reuters poll

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/28/2019 | 03:59am EDT
Shoppers walk through the rain in an Osaka shopping district

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's household spending likely grew for a sixth consecutive month in May, a Reuters poll found on Friday, offering some hope domestic consumption may offset risks from abroad.

Household spending in May was expected to have risen 1.6% from a year earlier, the poll of 16 economists showed, compared with 1.3% in April.

"Consumer spending and capital expenditure are relatively firm, so domestic demand could help soften damages from external factors," said Hiroaki Mutou, chief economist at Tokai Tokyo Research Institute.

"The employment situation is stable despite the weak economy and consumer spending has not deteriorated."

The protracted tariff war between Beijing and Washington poses risks to Japan's economy as many of its companies in electronic parts and semiconductors ship goods to China to make final products destined for the United States.

If the U.S.-China trade dispute escalates further, it could harm Japanese firms' sentiment, and thus affect domestic consumption, analysts said.

The Japanese government's plan to raise the national sales tax to 10% from the current 8% in October could serve an additional blow to consumer spending.

The government will publish household spending data at 8:30 a.m. Japan time on Friday, July 5 (2330 GMT, July 4).

Bank of Japan policymakers had debated the feasibility of ramping up stimulus at their meeting in June, a summary of their opinions released on Friday showed, which could heighten speculation of more monetary support as early as next month.

(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:16aEUROCOIN INDICATOR : June 2019
PU
04:16aDEUTSCHE BUNDESBANK : Announcement of auction - 3-months Bills of the European Stability Mechanism (ESM)
PU
04:16aPRESIDENT OF RUSSIA : Meeting of BRICS leaders
PU
04:15aRussia's government, oil firms have unified position on OPEC+ deal - Ifax
RE
04:14aG20 meeting may offer more clarity to OPEC, non-OPEC - Russia's Novak
RE
04:13aDeutsche lifted by Fed stress test pass in boost to Wall Street operation
RE
04:11aAsian jet fuel margins soar to near six-month high on summer aviation demand
RE
04:05aKenyan shilling weakens against the dollar
RE
03:59aJapan's household consumption seen up for 6th straight month in May - Reuters poll
RE
03:53aSouth African rand firmer as bulls wrestle bears ahead of G20
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1GOLD : Asian shares slip, gold gains as Trump-Xi trade jitters build
2ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE : ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE : Britain needs more nuclear power, electric chargers for climat..
3NEWS HIGHLIGHTS: Top Energy News of the Day
4AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : Boeing sees fix for latest 737 MAX software flaw in September
5Johnson to slash taxes in no-deal Brexit budget

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About