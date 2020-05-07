Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Japan's household spending plunges at fastest pace in five years

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/07/2020 | 08:54pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A woman chooses clothes at a shop in Tokyo

By Leika Kihara

Japan's household spending fell in March at the fastest pace in five years as the coronavirus outbreak kept shoppers at home, underscoring the deepening pain the health crisis has had on the world's third-largest economy.

Separate data showed overtime pay - a barometer of strength in corporate activity - plunged at a record pace in March, a sign companies were hit by shrinking business even before the government announced a state of emergency in early April.

The weak readings will keep policymakers under pressure to ramp up fiscal and monetary support for an economy on the cusp of deep recession.

"Household spending will probably be pretty bad in April, but the impact of the pandemic was already quite significant in March," a government official told reporters at a briefing.

Household spending slumped 6.0% in March from a year earlier following a 0.3% fall in February, marking the biggest drop since March 2015, government data showed on Friday.

The decline, while a tad smaller than a median market forecast for a 6.7% fall, was the biggest annual drop since comparable data became available in 2001, the official said.

Inflation-adjusted real wages fell in March for the first time in three months as overtime pay slumped 4.1% from a year earlier, falling at the fastest pace on record.

The spending data will likely drag on preliminary first-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) data due on May 18.

A Reuters poll taken last week showed analysts expect the economy to have shrunk an annualised 4.5% in January-March, before plunging 22% in the current quarter.

The health crisis hit an economy that already suffered a contraction in the final quarter of last year due to the hit on consumption from an October sales tax hike.

With infections in Japan exceeding 15,000, the government extended a state of emergency on Monday through to the end of the month, pressuring companies to shut down factories and stores longer than previously expected.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; additional reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Sam Holmes)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:57pOil gains on hopes that easing of coronavirus curbs will trigger demand boost
RE
09:49pBENCHMARK BOTANICS : Formulates strategies for china hemp market
PU
09:49pGoals set for disabled to be reached, official says
PU
09:44pFRASER RANGE METALS : Proposed issue of Securities - FRN
PU
09:42pHow Deere, Caterpillar kept plants running during the coronavirus outbreak
RE
09:33pDaily Coronavirus-Case Count Surges -- 10th Update
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:14pCBOC CONFERENCE BOARD OF CANADA : Job postings plummet in March, slide continues in April
PU
09:09pMITSUI CHEMICALS : Message for All Employees of the Mitsui Chemicals Group
PU
08:59pTokyo's Nikkei share average rises 2.01 percent
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ROKU, INC. : ROKU: 1Q Earnings Snapshot
2SONY CORPORATION : After the triumph of Animal Crossing, a thin pipeline for Nintendo
3OVINTIV INC. : ENCANA : Supplemental Information for the period ended March 31, 2020
4ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC. : SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Reminds Investors Zoom Video Communications, ..
5GALAPAGOS NV : GALAPAGOS : Q1 Report 2020 pdf

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group