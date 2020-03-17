Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Japan's imports from China plummet as virus shut factories

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/17/2020 | 11:16pm EDT

Japan's imports from China fell at their fastest pace in three decades in February, as the coronavirus ground factory production in Asia's largest economy to a halt and damaged wider demand across the region.

Data released on Wednesday showed Japan's exports slipped 1.0% from a year earlier, the 15th straight month of decline and the longest run since a 23-month stretch to July 1987.

Imports fell 14.0%, dragged by a 47.1% tumble in goods from China, the largest such drop since August 1986 as the world's second-largest economy went into lockdown due to the spreading coronavirus. Two-way trade between the two countries was worth 33.14 trillion yen ($309.23 billion) in 2019.

While the extreme plunge in imports in February is likely to recover as Chinese factories slowly restart, analysts fear the global spread of the virus since then will pose an even greater challenge to Japan's trade-reliant economy as shutdowns worldwide close businesses and national borders.

"Activity in China has started to recover but the country's import levels are low," said Takeshi Minami, chief economist at Norinchukin Research Institute.

"Demand and production conditions around the world are falling. That may lead to a halt of exports (from Japan) going forward," he said.

The 1.0% decline in total exports was due to weaker U.S.-bound shipments of cars and metal processing machinery to China.

The fall followed a 2.6% decrease in January and was smaller than a 4.3% decline expected by economists, with some segments such as non-ferrous metals and semiconductors posting stronger shipments.

The sharp fall in imports meant Japan's trade surplus widened to 1.110 trillion yen ($10.34 billion), its largest since September 2007 and bigger than the median estimate for a 917.2 billion yen surplus.

The data is among the first real signs the world's third-largest economy is struggling with the wider impact of the coronavirus. Many Japanese companies complained about the closing of factories in China and declining trade in a Reuters survey published on Wednesday.

"The novel coronavirus infection is affecting economic activity in China. We think there is a likelihood that especially impacted imports," a finance ministry official said at a news briefing.

The data followed a survey the previous day that showed Japanese business confidence slumped to decade lows in March.

In addition to the virus, Japan's economy is struggling with a hit to consumer demand from a sales tax hike last year as well as the lingering uncertainties that followed the Sino-U.S. trade war.

Minami from Norinchukin Research Institute said the fall in goods for China could also hit consumers if household good prices rise due to dwindling retail supplies. The biggest drags on Japan's imports from China were clothes and communication devices such as mobile phones.

By region, Japan's exports to China fell only 0.4% year-on-year in February largely due to the timing of the Lunar New Year holiday, which was held in February last year but officially began this year on Jan. 25.

That was the likely reason behind a sharp 6.4% fall in China-bound shipments in January and that, in turn, limited the decline in exports in February, analysts said.

Exports to Asia were up 1.7%, rising for the first time in 16 months.

U.S.-bound shipments, a key destination for Japanese cars and electronics, dropped 2.6% in February, posting a seventh straight month of declines due to falling exports of 3,000-cc cars and semiconductor production equipment.

By Daniel Leussink

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:17aGlobal oil, gas producers slash spending after price rout
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:06aGlobal stocks drop as investors shun risk on coronavirus fears
RE
03/17Trump Administration Seeks to Send Checks to Americans as Part of Stimulus Package -- 6th Update
DJ
03/17RESERVE BANK OF FIJI : Press Release No 07 - RBF Reduces Overnight Policy Rate
PU
03/17Global stocks drop as investors shun risk on coronavirus fears
RE
03/17U S BUREAU OF CENSUS : PRESS RELEASE | MARCH 17, 2020 American FactFinder Is Retiring March 31 AFF has been the primary data dissemination tool, provided by the Census Bureau, for almost 20 years.
PU
03/17Iranian National Extradited to the Western District of Texas for Illegally Exporting Military Sensitive Items from the U.S. to Iran
PU
03/17Asian business confidence slumps on coronavirus impact - Thomson Reuters/INSEAD
RE
03/17Bank of Japan's Kuroda says Japan banks, firms not facing trouble procuring dollars
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1MITCHELLS & BUTLERS PLC : MITCHELLS & BUTLERS : UK unveils £330 billion lifeline for firms hit by coronavirus
2BRENT : Brent crude sinks below $30 a barrel as recession fears weigh
3BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : Asks for $60 Billion in Aid for U.S. Aerospace Industry
4TESLA, INC. : TESLA : California county says Tesla factory cannot operate normally in coronavirus shutdown
5AMGEN INC. : AMGEN : Update Regarding COVID-19 For Media
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group