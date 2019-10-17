Log in
Japan's inflation slows to near two-and-a-half-year low, keeps BOJ under pressure

10/17/2019
FILE PHOTO: A shopper looks at items at a drug store in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's core consumer inflation slowed to near 2-1/2-year low in September, dragged down by sliding energy prices and keeping the central bank under pressure to top up its already massive monetary stimulus.

The data will be among indicators the Bank of Japan will scrutinise at its policy review on Oct. 30-31, when it conducts a quarterly review of its growth and price forecasts.

Stubbornly subdued inflation underscored the challenge the BOJ faces in accelerating inflation to its elusive 2% goal at a time the world's third largest economy grapples with risks from a global slowdown and this month's sales tax hike.

The nationwide core consumer price index (CPI), which includes oil products but excludes fresh food prices, rose 0.3% in September from a year earlier, matching a median market forecast and slowing from a 0.5% gain in August.

It marked the slowest consumer inflation since April 2017, when the index rose 0.3%, the data showed. Prices of some 297 items rose but 168 items fell, while 58 others were unchanged.

Underscoring fragile domestic demand, an index stripping away the effects of fresh food and energy costs, which is seen by the BOJ as a key indicator of inflation, was up 0.5% in the year to September, slowing from the previous month's 0.6% gain.

The BOJ, under its current forecasts issued in July, expects core consumer inflation to hit 1.0% in the current fiscal year ending in March 2020 and fall short of its 2% target for the following two years.

The central bank has signalled its readiness to expand stimulus as early as next month by issuing a strong warning of overseas risks that threaten the economy and inflation momentum.

Policy makers worry that the export-reliant economy may lose support from domestic demand if the sales tax hike to 10% deals a blow to consumer sentiment and household spending.

Tame consumer spending has kept Japanese firms from raising consumer prices, while prices have declined due to falling energy prices on electricity and gas.

Slowing global demand and the fallout from the more than year-long U.S.-China trade war have hurt exports and business sentiment, clouding the outlook for Japan's economy and leaving the BOJ in a bind.

Years of heavy money printing have failed to prop up prices and change public perceptions that inflation will be subdued, dashing the hopes of BOJ policymakers that aggressive monetary easing will lift Japan sustainably out of deflation.

With interest rates already at zero and companies hoarding cash instead of spending, many analysts doubt whether additional monetary easing would do much to lift inflation.

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Sam Holmes)

By Tetsushi Kajimoto
