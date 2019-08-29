Log in
Japan's jobless rate falls to 2.2% in July - government

08/29/2019 | 08:44pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Pedestrians cast shadows as they make their way at a financial district in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's jobless rate fell in July to 2.2% while the availability of jobs declined, government data showed on Friday.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell from 2.3% in June, figures from the Internal Affairs ministry showed, and compared with a median forecast of 2.4% in a Reuters poll of economists.

The jobs-to-applicants ratio stood at 1.59 in July, down from 1.61 in June.

A full table can be seen on the website of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications at:

http://www.stat.go.jp/english/data/roudou/index.htm

(Note: The jobs-to-applicants ratio and new job offers can be seen in Japanese on the labour ministry's website.)

(Reporting by Yoshiyasu Shida; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

