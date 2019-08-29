Japan's jobless rate falls to 2.2% in July - government

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell from 2.3% in June, figures from the Internal Affairs ministry showed, and compared with a median forecast of 2.4% in a Reuters poll of economists.

The jobs-to-applicants ratio stood at 1.59 in July, down from 1.61 in June.

