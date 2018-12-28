Log in
Japan's jobless rate rises to 2.5 percent in November

12/28/2018 | 12:40am CET
Job seekers stand outside a job fair event room at a commercial building in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's jobless rate rose in November while the availability of jobs improved, government data showed on Friday.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose to 2.5 percent, from 2.4 percent in October, figures from the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications showed. The median forecast by economists was 2.4 percent.

The jobs-to-applicants ratio rose to 1.63 from 1.62 in October, matching the median forecast, labour ministry data showed.

For a full table on the internal affairs ministry's website:

http://www.stat.go.jp/english/data/roudou/index.htm

(Note: The jobs-to-applicants ratio and new job offers can be seen in Japanese on the labour ministry's website.)

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto and Sumio Ito; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

