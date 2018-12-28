Japan's jobless rate rises to 2.5 percent in November

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose to 2.5 percent, from 2.4 percent in October, figures from the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications showed. The median forecast by economists was 2.4 percent.

The jobs-to-applicants ratio rose to 1.63 from 1.62 in October, matching the median forecast, labour ministry data showed.

For a full table on the internal affairs ministry's website:

http://www.stat.go.jp/english/data/roudou/index.htm

(Note: The jobs-to-applicants ratio and new job offers can be seen in Japanese on the labour ministry's website.)

