Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Japan's jobless rate steady at 2.4% in February - government

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/30/2020 | 08:18pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: People walk inside a building in Tokyo

Japan's jobless rate held steady while the availability of jobs dropped in February, government data showed on Tuesday.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 2.4% in February, unchanged from January, figures from the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications showed. The median forecast was 2.4%.

The jobs-to-applicants ratio fell to 1.45 in February from 1.49 in January, labour ministry data showed.

For a table, click the internal affairs ministry's website:

http://www.stat.go.jp/english/data/roudou/index.htm

(Note: The jobs-to-applicants ratio and new job offers can be seen in Japanese on the labour ministry's website.)

(Reporting by Hiroko Hamada and Daniel Leussink; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:31pU.S. Air Force finds additional deficiency in Boeing's aerial fuel system
RE
09:29pAsia shares edge up, China factories show flicker of life
RE
09:28pChina's service sector activity expands in March after virus shock - official PMI
RE
09:28pInstacart, Amazon workers strike as labor unrest grows during coronavirus crisis
RE
09:26pCanada to aid businesses with revenue loss of 30% or more, unemployment claims jump
RE
09:24pChina's March official factory activity unexpectedly expands after steep contraction
RE
09:22pG20 financial chiefs to discuss steps on virus Tuesday - Japan finance minister
RE
09:20pAustralian Consumer Confidence Hits Its Lowest Since 1970s
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1LYNAS CORPORATION LIMITED : LYNAS : Rare earths producer Lynas to follow Malaysia's movement curbs extension t..
2AMARIN CORPORATION PLC : AMARIN : Comments on Ruling in VASCEPA® ANDA Litigation
3WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP. : WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS : Provides Details of Annual and Special Meeting of Sh..
4TRANSCONTINENTAL REALTY INVESTORS, I : TRANSCONTINENTAL REALTY: 4Q Earnings Snapshot
5JCDECAUX : JCDECAUX : to acquire a minority stake in Clear Media Limited as part of a consortium of investors

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group