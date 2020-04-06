Japan's real wages rise in February for second straight month

The world's third-largest economy is expected to have slipped into recession - marked by two quarters of negative growth - in the March quarter as the coronavirus hit demand, led to travel bans and disrupted supply chains.

Real wages, a gauge of household purchasing power, gained 0.5% in February from a year earlier, labour ministry data showed, following a downwardly revised 0.4% rise in the previous month.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Monday said the government would launch a stimulus package of around 108 trillion yen. It was not immediately clear how much of that package would be new government spending.

The monthly wage data showed nominal total cash earnings rose 1.0% in the year to February after a revised 1.2% gain in January.

One-off special payments were up 21.5% in February after a downwardly revised 9.5% gain in January. Regular pay - or base salary, which makes up most of total cash earnings and determines a wage trend - grew 0.7%, the data showed.

Overtime pay, a barometer of strength in corporate activity, dropped 1.2% in February from a year earlier, down for a sixth straight month.

Revelations last year that labour ministry officials used faulty polling methods cast doubt on the accuracy of the ministry's wage data from 2004 to 2017. The flaw has made it harder to gauge the actual wage trend.

The following table shows preliminary data for monthly incomes and numbers of workers in February:

----------------------------------------------------------------

Payments (amount) (yr/yr % change)

Total cash earnings 267,175 yen ($2,446.88) +1.0

-Monthly wage 263,038 yen +0.7

-Regular pay 243,545 yen +0.8

-Overtime pay 19,493 yen -1.2

-Special payments 4,137 yen 21.5

----------------------------------------------------------------

Number of workers (million) (yr/yr % change)

Overall 51.187 mln +1.9

-General employees 35.023 mln +2.3

-Part-time employees 16.164 mln +0.9

----------------------------------------------------------------

The ministry defines "workers" as 1) those who were employed for more than one month at a company that employed more than five people, or 2) those who were employed on a daily basis or had less than a one-month contract but had worked more than 18 days during the two months before the survey was conducted, at a company that employs more than five people.

To view the full tables, see the labour ministry's website at: http://www.mhlw.go.jp/english/database/db-l/index.html

($1 = 109.1900 yen)

(Reporting by Daniel Leussink, editing by Larry King)